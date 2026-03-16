Spotify Introduces Taste Profile Tool for Better Music Recommendations

Spotify has started testing a new feature called Taste Profile, designed to give listeners more direct control over how the platform recommends music. Instead of relying entirely on automated algorithms, the new tool lets users review and adjust the data Spotify uses to understand their listening habits.

The feature is currently rolling out to a limited group of beta testers and Premium users in New Zealand. If the testing phase goes smoothly, a wider release in other regions will likely follow.

For a long time, Spotify’s recommendation system worked mostly behind the scenes. It analyzed plays, skips, saves, and listening patterns to predict what users might enjoy next. That approach worked reasonably well for many people, but occasionally the algorithm would latch onto a short-lived listening phase and keep recommending similar tracks long after the user had moved on.

Taste Profile, in a way, attempts to fix that.

Key Takeaways

Manual Control: Users can now view and edit the internal signals Spotify uses to generate recommendations.

Feedback Loop: Listeners are able to request more or less of certain genres, artists, or moods.

Beta Phase: The feature is currently being tested with Premium subscribers in New Zealand before expanding globally.

Daily Routine Mapping: Spotify’s system also factors in activity patterns such as workouts, commuting, or late-night listening sessions to refine suggestions.

How the Taste Profile Works:

Spotify describes a Taste Profile as the internal model it builds for every listener. This model is based on interactions with songs, podcasts, and even audiobooks across the platform.

Previously, this model was essentially invisible. Users could influence it only indirectly through their listening behavior, which sometimes led to inaccurate conclusions. For instance, someone might binge a particular genre for a few days and then move on, yet the recommendation system would continue pushing similar tracks for weeks.

With the new dashboard, users can actually see how Spotify categorizes their preferences. If the system believes someone is heavily into 90s indie rock, but that interest was really just a brief phase, the user can correct or downplay that signal.

It is a small change in interface design, but it introduces a level of transparency that streaming platforms have rarely offered before.

Personalization Based on Listening Behavior

Spotify’s recommendation engine does not only track what users listen to. It also studies when they listen.

According to Spotify’s explanation of the feature, the Taste Profile tool recognizes patterns connected to daily routines. For example, a listener might consistently choose high-energy electronic tracks during morning workouts but switch to softer acoustic music or news podcasts during an evening commute.

By allowing users to guide these signals, Spotify hopes to keep its “Made For You” playlists, daily mixes, and home screen recommendations aligned with real-life listening contexts rather than outdated patterns.

In practice, this could mean fewer irrelevant suggestions appearing at the wrong time of day.

Part of Spotify’s Broader Personalization Strategy

The Taste Profile feature also fits into a broader set of experiments that Spotify has been running around personalization. Recently, the company began testing Prompted Playlists, a system where users can describe the kind of music they want using text prompts.

Together, these tools suggest that Spotify is gradually shifting from a purely automated recommendation engine toward something more collaborative. Instead of the algorithm making every decision silently, users can step in and guide the process.

And importantly, the company says this feature is optional. Users who prefer the traditional experience can simply ignore the Taste Profile dashboard and let Spotify’s algorithm continue working automatically.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the Spotify Taste Profile?

A1: The Taste Profile is the internal data model that Spotify uses to understand a listener’s preferences. The new feature lets users view and edit that data to improve recommendations.

Q2: Can I remove a specific genre from my recommendations?

Yes. Users can flag certain genres or artists so they appear less frequently on the homepage, playlists, and daily mixes.

Q3: Is the feature available in India yet?

A3: Not at the moment. The Taste Profile tool is currently in a beta testing phase in New Zealand for Premium subscribers. Spotify typically expands successful tests to larger markets, including India, later.

Q4: Do I need to change my settings for this feature to work?

A4: No. If you are happy with your current recommendations, you do not need to make any changes. The feature is meant for users who feel their recommendations have become inaccurate.

Q5: Does this affect Spotify Wrapped?

A5: Spotify has not confirmed a direct connection yet. However, because the Taste Profile influences how the platform interprets your listening habits, adjusting it could potentially make your future Spotify Wrapped summary more accurate.