ASUS Republic of Gamers launches Edition 20 hardware line at Computex 2026

ASUS Republic of Gamers announced a new collection of gaming hardware, peripherals, and lifestyle products called Edition 20 at its Computex 2026 event today to mark its 20th anniversary. The brand, which started in 2006 as a division of ASUS focused on high-end computer components , revealed a portfolio that includes a desktop graphics card capable of pulling 800 watts and a dual-mode 540Hz esports display. Company chairman Jonney Shih stated during the keynote that the new line focuses on unifying the hardware ecosystem through shared design themes and connected software controls.

Key Takeaways

ASUS introduced the Edition 20 lineup to celebrate 20 years of its PC gaming sub-brand.

The desktop component lineup features a mother-board with a full-width copper cooling block and an 800-watt graphics card.

New monitors include a 26.5-inch model that toggles between QHD at 540Hz and HD at 720Hz.

The brand expanded into physical merchandise with a cyberpunk-themed tabletop board game and a collectible figurine.

High-end components for PC builders

The core of the anniversary rollout centers on desktop PC components designed for custom system builders. The Crosshair X870E Edition 20 motherboard introduces a unified liquid cooling setup built with an Asetek pump that draws heat away from both the processor and the power delivery zones at the same time. It includes a 24+2+2 phase power layout and room for nine storage drives.

For graphics performance, the Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20 card uses a four-fan shroud to push air through a vapor chamber packed with liquid metal thermal paste. The graphics card includes a curved screen on the side to show live system statistics. To power multiple pixel-pushing cards, a 3000-watt power supply unit equipped with server-grade parts stabilizes voltage spikes during heavy use. Users can house these parts inside an open-air aluminum modular frame called the GR20, which supports multiple mounting angles.

Upgraded displays and portable setups

For competitive players, the company showed off a glossy 26.5-inch monitor that lets users change their display profiles depending on the game type. Esports players can run the panel at QHD resolution with a 540Hz refresh rate or drop down to a lower HD resolution to hit a 720Hz refresh rate. A larger 32-inch 4K model will arrive later in the third quarter of the year, supporting high-bandwidth display connections and 90-watt power delivery over a single cable.

The portfolio also covers pre-built systems. A small three-liter desktop computer houses a laptop-grade graphics chip and runs a cooling layout that reduces noise during intensive tasks. For mobile players, a handheld bundle pairs an updated portable console featuring a 7.4-inch screen with wearable augmented reality glasses to create a virtual large screen on flights or trains.

FAQ

Q1. What is the power requirement for the new anniversary graphics card?

A1. The graphics card can draw up to 800 watts of power and utilizes a dual-input adapter to safely connect to standard desktop power supplies.

Q2. When will the 32-inch 4K gaming monitor go on sale?

A2. The company confirmed that the 32-inch display model will hit retail shelves in early Q3 of this year.

Q3. Can the new esports monitor run at two different refresh rates?

A3. Yes, the 26.5-inch display features a dual-mode configuration allowing users to choose between a QHD resolution at 540Hz or an HD resolution at 720Hz.