Kia India Hits Record May Sales With 27,586 Units as YoY Volume Grows 23.6 Percent

Kia India announced its highest-ever wholesale volume for the month of May since entering the domestic market, dispatching 27,586 units in May 2026. This performance represents a 23.6 percent year-on-year growth compared to the 22,315 units sold during the same month in 2025. The carmaker sustained its upward trajectory through the first five months of the calendar year, registering cumulative year-to-date sales of 139,197 units in 2026. This marks a 14.6 percent increase over the 121,514 units recorded during the corresponding period last year, supported by steady customer interest in both established models and newer product variants.

Key Takeaways

Record Wholesales: Kia India achieved its best-ever May sales performance by dispatching 27,586 vehicle units.

Kia India achieved its best-ever May sales performance by dispatching 27,586 vehicle units. Year-on-Year Increase: Wholesale volumes grew by 23.6 percent compared to May 2025.

Wholesale volumes grew by 23.6 percent compared to May 2025. Consistent Year-to-Date Performance: Cumulative sales from January to May reached 139,197 units, indicating a 14.6 percent growth rate.

Cumulative sales from January to May reached 139,197 units, indicating a 14.6 percent growth rate. Core Drivers: The new Seltos and Sonet remained major volume contributors, while the updated MY26 Syros, Carens Clavis, and Clavis EV added sales traction.

The new Seltos and Sonet remained major volume contributors, while the updated MY26 Syros, Carens Clavis, and Clavis EV added sales traction. Retail Footprint: The brand supports its market operations through 891 touchpoints across 402 cities in India.

Seltos and Sonet Drive Volume Growth

The updated Kia Seltos led the wholesale performance for the month. The premium family SUV has consistently breached the 10,000-unit monthly sales mark since January. Key factors supporting its demand include a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP), making it the highest-scoring internal combustion engine vehicle tested by the agency to date.

The Kia Sonet also maintained steady numbers in the highly competitive compact SUV category. Sales for the Sonet benefited from an updated variant strategy that expanded automatic transmission choices across both petrol and diesel models, making automatics more affordable for buyers.

Expanding Product Portfolio and EV Initiatives

Beyond the core models, Kia India witnessed growing consumer interest in the newly refreshed MY26 Kia Syros. The vehicle received a positive response following updates to its variant structure and broader availability of automatic gearboxes. For larger families, the Carens Clavis and the electric Clavis EV contributed steady numbers due to flexible seating layouts and feature packages.

To make electric vehicle ownership practical, the manufacturer introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program. The BaaS initiative lowers upfront buying costs by separating the battery cost from the vehicle purchase price, directly reducing entry barriers for the Clavis EV.

Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, noted that the record May results show how well the product line matches shifting buyer choices across segments. He emphasized that the positive response to the Syros and the family-mover models helps maintain consistent growth.

Manufacturing and Retail Network Details

Kia India operates a manufacturing facility in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, which has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. Since starting mass production in August 2019, the automaker has completed nearly 1.5 million vehicle dispatches from the plant, comprising domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. The company also counts over 5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads.

The automaker maintains a sales and service setup consisting of 891 touchpoints spread across 402 Indian cities. This retail presence is paired with 130 Certified Pre-Owned outlets, which handle trade-ins, instant payments, and vehicle exchanges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What were the total wholesale figures for Kia India in May 2026?

A1. Kia India recorded wholesale dispatches of 27,586 units in May 2026, its highest-ever volume for the month of May since entering the Indian market.

Q2. How much did Kia India’s sales grow compared to last year?

A2. The company registered a 23.6 percent year-on-year growth in May 2026 compared to May 2025, when it sold 22,315 units. Year-to-date sales grew 14.6 percent to reach 139,197 units.

Q3. Which car model was the highest volume contributor for Kia in May 2026?

A3. The performance was led by the new Seltos, which has crossed the 10,000-unit monthly sales mark every month since January.

Q4. What is the Kia Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program mentioned in the report?

A4. The BaaS program is an initiative aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable. It lowers upfront purchasing barriers for electric models like the Clavis EV by separating battery costs from the vehicle’s initial price tag.

Q5. What is the current production capacity and network size of Kia India?

A5. Kia India has a manufacturing facility in Anantapur with an annual production capacity of 300,000 units. Its retail and service presence includes 891 touchpoints across 402 cities alongside 130 Certified Pre-Owned outlets.