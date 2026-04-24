Kia India Launches Digital Passport for Verified Vehicle Health Reports.

Kia India has launched something called Digital Passport. It’s a new tool inside the Kia Connect app that lets you check your car’s health and history in one spot. You get a verified report on how your car is doing, which is handy if you want to keep tabs on things or need proof when it’s time to sell.

Key Takeaways

Digital Passport provides a health score based on real car data.

The report includes service history, accident records, and warranty info.

Owners can find the tool via the Kia Connect mobile app.

A three-month subscription costs 399 rupees plus applicable taxes.

The feature helps build trust with buyers throughout the used-car sale process.

Kia sells cars like the Seltos and Sonet in India. If you’ve ever tried to track down your car’s service records, you know it’s a mess-some info at the dealer, some on paper, some just missing. Digital Passport fixes that. Now, you get everything in one report: repairs, how you drive, even your warranty status. No more hunting around.

To try it, just open the Kia Connect app and tap on New Services. It costs 399 rupees for three months, plus tax. The report is official, so you don’t have to guess about your car’s condition-or make a buyer guess-when you’re selling. Makes the whole used car thing a bit less stressful.

Atul Sood, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Kia India, mentioned that the company wants to make owning a car easier. He said that Digital Passport provides greater clarity on vehicle information and helps build a stronger bond with their customers. By using data instead of just verbal claims, the company believes owners will feel more confident about the value of their cars.

Digital Passport pulls real data from your car and gives you a health score. If something needs fixing, you’ll know. If everything’s fine, you’ll see that too. It even tracks your driving habits, so you can spot patterns or maybe just see if you’re as careful as you think. Kia’s clearly betting on digital tools to make car ownership in India a bit smarter.

You get all your car’s info in one place. Oil changes, accident repairs, the works. And since Kia verifies it, buyers can actually trust what they see. That wasn’t always the case before. It’s just more transparent now. This is all part of Kia Connect, which links your car to the internet for other remote stuff too.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Kia Digital Passport?

A1: The service costs 399 rupees plus taxes for a three-month subscription.

Q2: Where can I find the Digital Passport feature?

A2: You can find it inside the Kia Connect app under the New Services section.

Q3: How does Digital Passport help with car resale?

A3: It provides a verified report of service history and repairs, which helps a buyer trust the condition of your car.

Q4: Does the report include accident records?

A4: Yes, the Digital Passport report covers accident and repair history along with general health details.