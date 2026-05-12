Tata Motors launches Altroz iCNG AMT at starting price of 8.69 lakh

Tata Motors has just added a new option to its Altroz lineup: the iCNG with an AMT. This is the first time you can get a premium hatchback in India with both a factory CNG kit and an automatic gearbox. Prices start at ₹ 8.69 lakh in Delhi. If you want to save on fuel but hate dealing with a clutch in city traffic, this is aimed right at you.

Key Takeaways

First premium hatchback in India to offer an AMT with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Available in five distinct trims: Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S.

Entry-level pricing begins at ₹ 8.69 lakh, with the top-end variant priced at ₹ 10.76 lakh.

Uses twin-cylinder technology to provide 210 liters of usable boot space.

Maintains a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across the entire range.

Under the hood, you get a 1.2-liter Revotron engine. In CNG mode, it puts out 73.5 PS and 103 Nm of torque. One thing that stands out: the single ECU lets you start the car directly in CNG mode. Most rivals can’t do that. The system also handles switching between petrol and CNG, so you don’t have to think about it.

Tata Motors has maintained its twin-cylinder setup for this model. Instead of one lTata sticks with its twin-cylinder setup here. Instead of a single big tank eating up your whole boot, you get two smaller tanks tucked under the luggage floor. That leaves you with 210 liters of usable space for bags. It’s a big step up from most CNG cars, though still less than the 345 liters you get in the petrol or diesel Altroz.3 cm digital screens for the instrument cluster and the Harman infotainment system. Other interior features include a soft-touch dashboard, ambient lighting, and rear seats designed for better comfort. On the outside, the car features LED headlamps, daytime running lights, and connected LED tail lamps.

Safety is still a big deal for Tata. The Altroz sits on the ALFA platform and has a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Every version gets six airbags, ESP, and ISOFIX mounts. If you go for the higher trims, you also get a 360-degree camera and tire pressure monitoring.

With this update, the Altroz is still the only hatchback in India that gives you petrol, diesel, and CNG choices. According to Tata, CNG cars made up 22% of the market in 2026. This AMT version is meant for buyers who want convenience, even outside the big cities.

Variant Pricing (Ex-showroom Delhi)

Here’s the price list: Pure starts at ₹ 8,69,990. Pure S is ₹ 8,99,990. Creative comes in at ₹ 9,56,990, and Creative S at ₹ 9,81,990. The top Accomplished S costs ₹ 10,76,990.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the boot space of the Altroz iCNG AMT?

A1. The car offers 210 liters of usable boot space because the CNG tanks are placed under the luggage area.

Q2. Can the Altroz iCNG AMT start directly in CNG mode?

A2. Yes, it features a direct-start function that allows the engine to turn on using CNG.

Q3. What is the safety rating of the new Altroz CNG automatic?

A3. The Altroz holds a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, which applies to its petrol, diesel, and CNG models.

Q4. How many airbags are available in the Altroz iCNG AMT?

A4. The car comes equipped with six airbags as standard.

Q5. Which engine powers the Altroz iCNG AMT?

A5. It uses a 1.2-liter Revotron engine that generates 73.5 PS and 103 Nm of torque in CNG mode.