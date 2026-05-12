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vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE With Dual 200MP Cameras and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched in India

vivo launches X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India with ZEISS cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and 6,600mAh battery. Prices start at Rs 79,999.

By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE With Dual 200MP Cameras

vivo India expanded its premium smartphone portfolio today with the launch of the X300 Ultra and X300 FE. These new devices focus heavily on mobile photography through a deep partnership with ZEISS. The X300 Ultra acts as the flagship for professional creators, while the X300 FE provides a high-end experience in a compact body. Both smartphones feature the latest Qualcomm silicon and large batteries to handle intensive tasks. Sale for both models begins May 14, 2026, across online platforms and offline retail stores in India.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Pricing: vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,59,999 (16GB+512GB), while the X300 FE starts at Rs 79,999.
  • Performance: The Ultra model runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip; the FE uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.
  • Camera Tech: The Ultra features dual 200MP sensors (Main and Telephoto) with ZEISS APO certification.
  • Battery and Charging: Large 6,600mAh (Ultra) and 6,500mAh (FE) batteries with up to 100W wired charging.
  • Availability: Sales start May 14, 2026, on Flipkart, Amazon, and vivo India e-store.

vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE

vivo X300 Ultra Details

The vivo X300 Ultra is an imaging-focused device that uses a triple rear camera system. It includes a 200MP Sony LYTIA 901 primary sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This telephoto lens offers 3.7x optical zoom and supports up to 105x digital zoom. For wide shots, there is a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The device supports 4K video at 120fps and 10-bit Log recording, making it suitable for professional video work.

The phone has a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor handles the processing, paired with 16GB of RAM. The 6,600mAh battery supports 100W wired and 40W wireless FlashCharge. It comes in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colors.

vivo X300 FE Details

The vivo X300 FE is a compact flagship with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display. Despite its smaller size, it packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The design is slim at 7.99mm and weighs 191 grams, catering to users who prefer one-handed use. It is available in Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive.

Pricing and Offers

The vivo X300 Ultra (16GB+512GB) costs Rs 1,59,999. The vivo X300 FE is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 89,999 for the 12GB+512GB model. Launch offers include a 10% instant cashback on select bank cards and bundle discounts on ZEISS accessories like the Telephoto Extender and Imaging Grip.

Q1. What is the price of vivo X300 Ultra in India?

A1. The vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,59,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

Q2. Does the vivo X300 FE support wireless charging?

A2. Yes, the vivo X300 FE supports 40W wireless FlashCharge alongside 90W wired charging.

Q3. What processor is used in the vivo X300 Ultra?

A3. The vivo X300 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform.

Q4. When will the vivo X300 series go on sale in India?

A4. Both the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE will be available for purchase starting May 14, 2026.

Q5. What are the color options for the vivo X300 FE?

A5. The X300 FE comes in three colors: Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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