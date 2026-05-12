Amkette Launches Mozen Air Series Qi2 Wireless Chargers in India

Amkette today expanded its presence in the Indian hardware market by launching a new premium sub-brand called Mozen. The debut lineup, known as the Mozen Air Series, includes three wireless chargers that use the latest Qi2 technology to provide faster and more reliable power for smartphones and accessories. These new products, the Mozen Air 920, Air 800, and Air 450, focus on solving the common problem of cable clutter for people who use multiple devices like iPhones, Android phones, and smartwatches.

Key Takeaways

Amkette introduces Mozen as a high-end power accessory brand for the Indian market.

The Air Series features Qi2 technology which allows 15W wireless charging with magnetic alignment.

The lineup includes the Air 920 and Air 800 3-in-1 docks and the ultra-slim Air 450 portable charger.

Prices for the new range start at Rs 999 and go up to Rs 2,999.

The Mozen Air 920 serves as the flagship desktop solution. It allows users to charge three devices at once, specifically a smartphone, a smartwatch, and wireless earbuds. It delivers 15W of power to the phone and includes built-in lights with warm, cool, and neutral modes, making it suitable for a bedside table. This model carries a launch price of Rs 2,999.

For users who need a functional workspace setup, the Mozen Air 800 offers a 3-in-1 dock with an adjustable charging surface. The stand tilts up to 45 degrees, which helps people keep an eye on their phone screen during video calls or while reading notifications. It features dual-color LED lights that show the charging status and alert users if a metal object is interfering with the magnetic connection. Amkette has priced this model at Rs 2,499.

The most portable option in the collection is the Mozen Air 450. This single-device charger is just 9.1mm thick and weighs 54 grams. It comes with a 1.2-meter USB-C cable and a magnetic ring that helps non-MagSafe phones stay aligned with the charging coils. It is available for Rs 999.

Qi2 is a global standard that brings the benefits of magnetic charging to a wider range of devices. It ensures the phone and charger line up perfectly every time, which reduces the heat often generated by older wireless pads. This standard also allows for a consistent 15W output, which is twice as fast as many basic wireless chargers sold in India.

Amkette has been a known name in the Indian technology space since 1984. With Mozen, the company is targeting the premium segment of the accessory market. Each product in the Air Series claims over 80 percent charging efficiency. The brand aims to provide hardware that fits into modern homes without the mess of multiple tangled wires. All three models are now available through the official website and are expected to reach major online retailers soon.

FAQ

Q1. Will Mozen Air chargers work with my Android phone?

A1. Yes, these chargers work with any Android phone that supports wireless charging. For phones without built-in magnets, you can use the alignment ring included with the Air 450 or a compatible magnetic case.

Q2. Do I need a special wall plug for these chargers?

A2. To get the full 15W charging speed on your phone and power the extra slots for watches and buds, you should use a fast-charging USB-C wall adapter, typically 30W or higher.

Q3. Is the magnetic alignment safe for my smartphone?

A3. Yes, the magnets in the Mozen Air series are designed to help with alignment and do not interfere with the internal components of modern smartphones.

Q4. What happens if I put a coin on the charger by mistake?

A4. The Mozen Air 800 and 920 have foreign object detection. The LED indicators will blink to let you know something is wrong and the charger will stop providing power to prevent heat issues.

Q5. Can the Mozen Air 920 charge an Apple Watch?

A5. Yes, the 3-in-1 docks include a dedicated spot for smartwatches that is compatible with most popular wearable models.