Meta AI is rolling out Muse Spark across its apps, now with local voice support for India

Meta AI is pushing out a big update. The new Muse Spark model now runs inside Meta’s main social apps and even on wearables. Voice conversations are faster. If you’re in India, you get extra features—Hindi and Bengali voice support, for starters. The assistant can now help you in real time using your phone camera or smart glasses. There’s also a new shopping mode. It pulls in Facebook Marketplace listings and web results together, so you don’t have to jump between apps.

Key Takeaways

Multilingual Voice: In India, you can talk to Meta AI in English, Hindi, or Bengali. You can even switch languages in the middle of a chat.

Visual Help: Point your phone camera at something, and Meta AI can tell you what it is. It works for landmarks or even if you need a hand with a home repair.

Shopping Tools: The new mode searches both the web and Facebook Marketplace at once. You see everything on one map.

Wearables: Muse Spark is coming to Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses. You get hands-free help.

Social Apps: You can now pull Meta AI into WhatsApp group chats with a side chat, or use @mentions in Threads to get quick answers right in the conversation.

Smarter conversations and visual help

Meta wants its AI to feel less robotic and more like a real helper. In the Meta AI app, Muse Spark lets you talk naturally. You can interrupt, change topics, and it keeps up. If you’re in India, you can now use Hindi or Bengali for voice replies. That should make it easier for daily stuff.

The live AI feature stands out. Just point your camera at something, and the assistant explains what you’re looking at. It can spot famous buildings or walk you through a home repair. While you chat, it can pull up Reels or map locations to show you more.

A new way to shop on Facebook

Meta wants to make shopping easier. The new mode in Meta AI acts like your own researcher. No need to bounce between apps. Just ask for what you want, and it shows you both new products from websites and used stuff from local Marketplace sellers.

You get a map to see where local items are. You can filter by distance, price, or style. If you follow certain creators, you can @mention a brand to see their latest posts and products in a simple grid.

Expanding to glasses and group chats

Muse Spark isn’t stuck in one app. It’s rolling out to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. There’s a new side chat feature in testing. You tap the Meta AI icon in a group chat to get a private answer based on what’s being discussed. Handy if you want to settle a debate or check a fact without spamming the main chat.

If you’re in the US or Canada, Muse Spark is coming to Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses. There’s a summer update planned for the Meta Ray-Ban Display too. These wearables use the same features, so you can get help hands-free while you’re out and about.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which Indian languages does Meta AI support for voice?

A1. The latest update includes voice support for English, Hindi, and Bengali in India. Users can speak naturally and even switch between these languages during a conversation.

Q2. How does the new shopping feature work with Facebook Marketplace?

A2. When you enter shopping mode, Meta AI searches both the wider internet and local Marketplace listings. It shows you a combined list of new and used items, complete with a map to find nearby sellers.

Q3. Can I use Meta AI in my WhatsApp group chats?

A3. Yes, Meta is testing side chats where you can tap the AI icon to ask questions grounded in your group’s discussion. You can also use @meta.ai mentions in other apps like Threads.

Q4. Is the live camera feature available on all devices?

A4. The live AI feature is available in the Meta AI app for smartphones and is also a core part of the experience on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses.

Q5. When will the new glasses features reach more users?

A5. Muse Spark is rolling out to Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses in the US and Canada over the next few weeks. Support for the Meta Ray-Ban Display is expected this summer.