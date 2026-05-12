OPPO and Discovery launch Filmmaker Accelerator Program for Indian creators

OPPO India and Discovery are teaming up for something new: the Filmmaker Accelerator Program. Announced on May 11, 2026, this contest is aimed at up-and-coming creators across India. The idea is simple. Use your phone to tell a local story, shoot a short video, and show how you see culture right now. The theme this year is “Meet Culture Anew, Make Your Moment.” It’s part of the third round of OPPO’s “Culture in a Shot” push. If you’ve got a story, now’s your chance.

Key Takeaways

Contest Dates: Submissions are open from May 5 to July 15, 2026.

Submissions are open from May 5 to July 15, 2026. Prize Pool: The grand winner receives a ₹5,00,000 cash prize and an OPPO Find X9 Ultra smartphone.

The grand winner receives a ₹5,00,000 cash prize and an OPPO Find X9 Ultra smartphone. Mentorship: Top finalists get exclusive guidance from industry professionals at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Top finalists get exclusive guidance from industry professionals at Warner Bros. Discovery. Theme: “Meet Culture Anew, Make Your Moment,” focusing on everyday cultural expressions.

“Meet Culture Anew, Make Your Moment,” focusing on everyday cultural expressions. Platform: Entries must be submitted via Instagram using specific hashtags.

This isn’t just about filming old traditions. The focus is on how younger people are changing culture every day—through food, fashion, or just how they interact. OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine is meant to help smaller creators turn basic ideas into something that looks cinematic. It’s all part of OPPO’s bigger LUMO Creator Program. In India, where most people use their phones for everything, that makes sense.

Contest guidelines and eligibility

The contest is open to all Indian residents who are 18 years of age or older. To participate, creators must upload their original video work to a public Instagram profile as a reel or video post. These videos should be between 30 seconds and 10 minutes long and can be filmed on any smartphone. Participants must use the hashtags #OPPOxDiscovery, #CultureInAShot, and #ShotOnOPPO to be considered for the shortlist.

A panel of experts will evaluate entries based on visual aesthetics, cultural relevance, and emotional impact. Vikram Channa, Vice President and Editorial Chief at Warner Bros. Discovery, will lead the final selection process. The top 10 creators will be shortlisted, with the final winners announced on July 30, 2026, through OPPO India’s official social media channels.

Rewards and career opportunities

The top prize? You get to direct a short film with OPPO and Discovery later in 2026. There’s also ₹5 lakh in cash and the new OPPO Find X9 Ultra. That phone packs a 200MP quad camera, a 7,050mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. It’s about as high-end as phones get for shooting video.

Finalists get certificates and a spot on OPPO’s social channels. It’s a good way to get your work seen. OPPO says they’re trying to build a real community of storytellers. They’re also running the #SuperFestivalMoment campaign, which highlights festivals like Holi and Baisakhi from the perspective of local creators.

FAQ

Q1. What is the deadline to enter the OPPO Filmmaker Accelerator Program?

A1. The contest period began on May 5, 2026, and all entries must be submitted by July 15, 2026.

Q2. Do I need an OPPO phone to participate in the contest?

A2. No, the Filmmaker Accelerator Program allows entries shot on any smartphone. However, the global OPPO Photography Awards 2026 requires entries to be captured on OPPO devices.

Q3. What are the specific hashtags required for the Instagram entry?

A3. You must include #OPPOxDiscovery, #CultureInAShot, and #ShotOnOPPO in your post caption.

Q4. What are the key specifications of the OPPO Find X9 Ultra prize?

A4. The Find X9 Ultra includes a 200MP main camera, 10x optical zoom, a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery, and a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Q5. When will the winners be officially announced?

A5. Winners will be announced on July 30, 2026, via OPPO India’s Instagram handle.