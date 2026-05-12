ASUS Launches ExpertBook Ultra and P Series Laptops on Flipkart Sale

ASUS India is introducing its latest professional laptop lineup, featuring the flagship ExpertBook Ultra and the versatile P series, during the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026. Starting May 11, 2026, the company is offering 34 different configurations to meet the needs of Indian startups and large enterprises. The entry-level models start at ₹41,990, while the top-tier AI-powered devices feature price reductions of up to 34.5%.

Key Takeaways

ExpertBook P series prices begin at ₹41,990.

Flagship ExpertBook Ultra includes a 5-year warranty, battery service, and accidental damage protection.

Financial offers include bank discounts up to ₹15,000 and 24-month no-cost EMI.

High-end models feature the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and PCIe Gen 5 storage.

Exchange benefits are available up to ₹20,000 for old devices.

The flagship ExpertBook Ultra B9406CAA is the highlight of this launch. It weighs 0.99 kg and uses a magnesium-aluminum alloy frame with a 9H hardness coating to prevent scratches. This laptop uses the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor and can reach up to 180 total platform TOPS for artificial intelligence tasks. It features a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen that provides 1400 nits of brightness while using less power than standard screens. Users can configure this machine with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage.

For broader business use, the ExpertBook P series offers several tiers including the P1, P3, and P5 models. The ExpertBook P5405CSA is priced at ₹103,990 and comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The more affordable P3405CVA is available for ₹63,990. These laptops are built to survive 24 MIL-STD-810H durability tests. They also include business security features like TPM 2.0, a self-healing BIOS, and physical webcam shields.

Connectivity on these devices includes Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 7 support. The P series also maintains a physical RJ45 Ethernet port for stable office networking. ASUS has equipped these laptops with 63Wh to 70Wh batteries that support fast charging through USB-C, reaching 50% capacity in 30 minutes.

ASUS India provides a dedicated service structure for these business laptops. The Ultra model comes with a personal relationship manager to handle technical issues. For the wider P series, the company offers on-site service covering over 17,100 pin codes in India. These devices also come with a one-year subscription to McAfee Premium and various accidental damage protection plans to reduce maintenance costs for small business owners.

FAQs

Q1. What is the starting price for the ASUS ExpertBook laptops on Flipkart?

A1. The ExpertBook P series starts at ₹41,990 for the base P1403CVA model during the sale period.

Q2. What makes the ExpertBook Ultra battery service unique?

A2. The Ultra model comes with a 5+5+5 bundle, which provides five years of battery service alongside the five-year warranty and accidental damage protection.

Q3. Can these laptops be charged using a mobile power bank?

A3. Yes, the ExpertBook Ultra and P series support a wide charging range from 5V to 24V, allowing them to charge via power banks or airplane outlets.

Q4. What kind of AI features are included in the ExpertBook P series?

A4. These laptops include AI ExpertMeet for real-time translation and meeting summaries, as well as AI-driven noise cancellation for better video calls.

Q5. Is there an exchange offer available for old laptops?

A5. Flipkart is offering exchange values up to ₹20,000 when purchasing these new ASUS business laptops.