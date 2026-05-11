MY26 Skoda Kodiaq launched in India at Rs. 37 lakhs with ADAS tech

Skoda’s updated Kodiaq is here. Prices start at Rs 37 lakh. The big news? You finally get Level 2 ADAS, which was missing from last year’s model. The look and feel inside and out haven’t really changed, but Skoda have tweaked the prices and features to take on the Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor. Makes sense, given the competition.

Key Takeaways

Pricing : Starts at Rs 37 lakh for the Lounge variant, while the top-spec L&K trim is priced at Rs 47 lakh.

: Starts at Rs 37 lakh for the Lounge variant, while the top-spec L&K trim is priced at Rs 47 lakh. ADAS Addition : The Sportline and L&K variants now receive Level 2 ADAS features for enhanced safety.

: The Sportline and L&K variants now receive Level 2 ADAS features for enhanced safety. Variant Shuffle : The Lounge variant price has been reduced by Rs 3 lakh to make the entry point more accessible.

: The Lounge variant price has been reduced by Rs 3 lakh to make the entry point more accessible. Engine : Retains the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.

: Retains the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Transmission: Equipped with a 7-speed DCT and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard.

The MY26 Kodiaq still feels like a proper European SUV. The main upgrade is the ADAS tech, but only if you pick the Sportline or L&K trims. You get adaptive cruise, emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Handy for long highway drives, which is really where the Kodiaq shines.

Skoda has also adjusted the pricing strategy for the 2026 model. The entry-level Lounge variant, which is available in a five-seat configuration, sees a price drop of Rs 3 lakh, bringing it down to RsSkoda’s changed up the prices this year. The Lounge variant, which seats five, is now Rs 3 lakh cheaper at Rs 37 lakh. The Sportline, aimed at enthusiasts, goes up by Rs 1 lakh to Rs 45 lakh. The top-end L&K? That’s up by Rs 50,000, now at Rs 47 lakh. Not huge jumps, but worth noting if you’re shopping.brown dual-tone finish. High-end features like three-zone climate control, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats with massage functions continue to be part of the package.

Under the hood, the Kodiaq stays true to its petrol-only strategy in India. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. With 201 bhp on tap, the SUV remains a strong performer, supported by an All-Wheel Drive system that helps manage traction in varied road conditions. Safety is further bolstered by the inclusion of nine airbags as standard across all variants, alongside stability control and tire pressure monitoring systems.

FAQ

Q1. What is the starting price of the MY26 Skoda Kodiaq in India?

A1. The MY26 Skoda Kodiaq starts at Rs 37 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Lounge variant.

Q2. What are the new features in the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq?

A2. The major update is the inclusion of an ADAS suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and emergency braking.

Q3. Does the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq come with a diesel engine?

A3. No, the Skoda Kodiaq is only available with a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine in India.

Q4. Which variants of the Kodiaq get the ADAS tech?

A4. The ADAS features are available in the Sportline and the top-spec Selection L&K variants.

Q5. How many airbags are provided in the MY26 Kodiaq?

A5. Skoda provides nine airbags as standard across all variants of the MY26 Kodiaq.