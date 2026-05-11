Samsung launches Certified Re-Newed programme in India to offer refurbished Galaxy smartphones

Samsung just launched its Certified Re-Newed programme in India. As of May 11, 2026, you can buy pre-owned Galaxy phones that have been reset to factory settings. The programme is up and running on Samsung’s India website and the Samsung Shop app. Every phone goes through Samsung’s own refurbishment process, not some third-party shop. They check each device thoroughly to make sure it works like new.

Key Takeaways

You get options here. The programme covers top-end models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but also mid-range picks like the Galaxy A56.

Every Certified Re-Newed phone comes with a one-year warranty from Samsung. Same as if you bought it new.

Samsung only uses genuine parts for repairs. You also get a brand-new battery in every phone.

Each device ships in new, eco-friendly packaging. You also get a unique IMEI number, just like a new phone.

This Certified Re-Newed programme changes how Samsung handles pre-owned phones in India. Instead of leaving things to random resellers, Samsung takes care of everything. Their engineers run over 100 quality checks on each phone, testing both hardware and software. If something like the screen or camera doesn’t pass, they swap it out for an official Samsung part.

According to Sumit Walia, who heads Samsung India’s direct-to-customer business, the goal is simple. Make it easier for more people to get premium tech at a lower price. Samsung wants to keep its devices in use longer and give buyers a way to get high-end features without paying the full price for a new phone. Makes sense, especially if you’re not fussed about having the absolute latest model.

Prices are pretty competitive for India. The Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB storage comes in at INR 97,499. The regular S25 (also 256GB) is INR 58,749. If you’re after something more affordable, the Galaxy A56 (8GB RAM) starts at INR 31,499, and the A36 kicks off at INR 23,249.

Security is a big deal here. Samsung wipes all previous data with a factory reset before you get the phone. Each device also gets the latest software updates and security patches, so you don’t have to worry about old bugs or vulnerabilities. If you want extra peace of mind, you can add Samsung Care+ for accidental damage protection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Are Samsung Certified Re-Newed phones the same as second-hand phones?

A1. No, these devices are professionally refurbished by Samsung engineers using genuine parts and include a new battery, unlike typical second-hand phones which might have third-party repairs or degraded batteries.

Q2. What is the warranty period for these refurbished devices?

A2. Samsung provides a full one-year manufacturer warranty with every Certified Re-Newed smartphone, which is the same duration offered for a brand-new Galaxy device.

Q3. Where can I buy these Samsung refurbished phones in India?

A3. You can purchase them exclusively through the official Samsung India website (Samsung.com) and the Samsung Shop mobile application.

Q4. Does a Certified Re-Newed phone come with original accessories?

A4. Yes, each phone is packaged in a new box and includes the standard in-box items that come with a new device, such as the data cable and SIM ejection tool.

Q5. Will my refurbished phone get the latest Android updates?

A5. Yes, Samsung updates every Certified Re-Newed device to the latest available software version before shipping it to the customer.