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Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Drops by Rs 25,000 in Flipkart Sasa Lele Sale

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Drops by Rs 25,000 in Flipkart Sasa Lele Sale

Right now, Flipkart is knocking Rs 25,000 off the iPhone 17 Pro Max in its Sasa Lele sale. The 256GB model launched at Rs 1,49,900, but you’ll see it listed for Rs 1,34,900 during the sale. Stack on the bank discounts and cashback, and you can get it for Rs 1,24,900. The sale opened to everyone on May 9, 2026, after Flipkart Plus and Black members got their usual 24-hour head start.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Original Price: Rs 1,49,900 (256GB variant).
  • Listing Price: Rs 1,34,900 on Flipkart during the sale.
  • Bank Offers: Rs 6,000 instant discount via Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Bank credit cards.
  • Cashback: Additional Rs 4,000 bank cashback after the return period.
  • Effective Price: Rs 1,24,900 for the base model.
  • Sale Name: Flipkart Sasa Lele sale.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Flipkart runs these big sales all the time, but the Sasa Lele event is the latest to drop prices on electronics. The iPhone 17 Pro Max sits at the top of Apple’s lineup right now. You get a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz ProMotion refresh, and up to 3,000 nits brightness outdoors. Apple’s Ceramic Shield 2 covers the screen, so it should handle scratches and drops better than before.

Apple switched back to an aluminium frame here, probably to keep the weight and heat in check. The phone is 8.75mm thick and weighs 231 grams. It’s rated IP68, so you can drop it in up to 6 metres of water for half an hour and it’ll be fine. There’s also a new Action button and a Camera Control sensor on the side, which lets you tweak things like zoom and exposure without digging through menus.

Under the hood, you get Apple’s A19 Pro chip. It’s built on 3nm tech, with a 6-core CPU (two for performance, four for efficiency), a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for all the Apple Intelligence stuff. The phone ships with iOS 26 and 12GB of RAM, so you shouldn’t see any slowdowns, even if you’re gaming or running a bunch of apps at once.

On the back, you get three 48MP cameras. The main one is a Fusion wide lens with f/1.78 aperture and second-gen sensor shift OIS. There’s also a 48MP ultra-wide and a 48MP telephoto that gives you 4x optical zoom and up to 40x digital. Up front, there’s an 18MP Center Stage camera for selfies and video calls.

For power, the phone houses a 4832 mAh battery. Apple claims the device can provide up to 37 hours of video playback on a single charge. Battery life is solid. There’s a 4832 mAh cell inside. Apple says you’ll get up to 37 hours of video playback per charge. Plug it in with a USB-C cable and you get 40W fast charging, so you’ll hit 50 percent in about 20 minutes. If you prefer wireless, MagSafe and Qi2 both work at up to 25W. 00 after applying all bank discounts and cashback offers.

FAQ

Q. Which bank cards have offers for the iPhone 17 Pro Max deal?

A. Customers using Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Bank credit cards can avail of the maximum discounts.

Q. Is the charger included in the iPhone 17 Pro Max box?

A. No, the retail box includes a USB-C charging cable and the phone, but the 40W power adapter is sold separately.

Q. How much storage does the base variant of iPhone 17 Pro Max have?

A. The base model starts with 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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