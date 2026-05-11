Samsung launches four new Vision AI Mini LED TVs in India starting at Rs 33,990

Samsung just rolled out its 2026 Vision AI Mini LED TVs in India. There are four models: M2EH, M70H, M71H, and the top-end M80H. All of them run on the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. Screen sizes? You get everything from a compact 43 inches up to a huge 100 inches. The trick here is the Mini LEDs, which are half the size of regular ones. That means better backlight control and sharper contrast. If you want the basics, the 43-inch M2EH starts at Rs 33,990. If you want more features, the M80H starts at Rs 67,990.

Key Takeaways

Four new models launched: M2EH, M70H, M71H, and M80H.

Screen sizes vary from 43 inches to 100 inches.

Powered by NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor with 20 neural networks.

One UI Tizen provides seven years of guaranteed OS updates.

Gaming features include 144Hz refresh rates and Motion Xcelerator.

Starting price set at Rs 33,990 for the 43-inch M2EH model.

The NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor serves as the brThe NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor is what runs the show here. It uses 20 neural networks to tweak picture and sound as you watch. So, even if you’re watching old content, it gets upscaled to 4K. The audio adjusts to your room, too. Samsung added Pure Spectrum Color and Color Booster tech, which means colors look accurate and cover 90 percent of the wide color range. Mini LED HDR takes care of brightness and depth, so things look more real on screen., the M80H model supports a 144Hz refresh rate. Samsung included Motion Xcelerator technology to reduce blur during fast-moving scenes. The TVs also feature Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to improve the gaming experience. Audio performance relies on the AI Sound Controller and Object Tracking Sound Lite, which directs sound to follow movement on the screen.

Samsung switched the software to One UI Tizen. That means you’ll get the same feel across all their devices. The big news? Seven years of Tizen OS updates. So, you won’t have to worry about missing out on new apps or security patches anytime soon. You also get Samsung TV Plus, with over 150 free channels in India, spread across 14 languages.

The design sticks to Samsung’s MetalStream look. It’s a single-metal body with slim bezels. For security, you get Samsung Knox. That keeps your data safe and keeps an eye on your smart home devices through the SmartThings app. As for ports, you get three HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.

Related FAQs

Q. What is the starting price of the new Samsung Mini LED TV in India?

The 2026 Mini LED TV range starts at Rs 33,990 for the 43-inch M2EH model. Other models like the M70H and M80H carry higher price tags depending on the screen size.

Q. Which processor is used in the 2026 Samsung Mini LED TVs?

Samsung uses the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This chip features 20 neural networks to manage AI upscaling, contrast, and sound optimization.

Q. Do these TVs support high refresh rates for gaming?

Yes, the M80H model supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate with Motion Xcelerator 144Hz. This helps in providing smoother visuals for gaming and fast-paced sports.

Q. How many years of software updates will Samsung provide?

Samsung has committed to providing seven years of One UI Tizen OS upgrades for this new Mini LED TV lineup.

Q. Where can I buy the new Samsung Mini LED TVs?

The televisions are available for purchase on the official Samsung India website, Flipkart, and through major offline retail stores across India.