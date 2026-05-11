Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini launches in India at Rs 1 crore

Ducati has officially introduced the Panigale V4 Lamborghini in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom). This limited-edition motorcycle represents the third major project born from the partnership between the two Italian brands, following the previous Diavel 1260 and Streetfighter V4 collaborations. The bike draws its styling and technical inspiration from the Lamborghini Revuelto, the flagship hybrid super sports car from Sant’Agata Bolognese. While 630 units are available for the global market, Ducati has confirmed that the units allocated for India are already sold out, with the first delivery recently completed in Mumbai.

Key Takeaways

Price and Exclusivity : The motorcycle costs Rs 1 crore ex-showroom and is part of a global production run of just 630 units.

: The motorcycle costs Rs 1 crore ex-showroom and is part of a global production run of just 630 units. Design Inspiration : Styling elements, including the forged aluminium wheels and carbon fibre bodywork, mirror the Lamborghini Revuelto.

: Styling elements, including the forged aluminium wheels and carbon fibre bodywork, mirror the Lamborghini Revuelto. Engine Performance : It features the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine producing 218.5 hp and 122.1 Nm of torque.

: It features the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine producing 218.5 hp and 122.1 Nm of torque. Weight Reduction : Extensive use of titanium and carbon fibre makes it 2 kg lighter than the standard Panigale V4 S.

: Extensive use of titanium and carbon fibre makes it 2 kg lighter than the standard Panigale V4 S. Special Series: An additional 63 units, titled Speciale Clienti, are reserved exclusively for Lamborghini owners to match their car’s paint.

The Panigale V4 Lamborghini uses the Panigale V4 S as its technical foundation but incorporates significant hardware changes. Central to the performance is the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine. In this specific configuration, the motor delivers 218.5 hp at 13,500 rpm and 122.1 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. Ducati achieves these figures through a dedicated engine map and the fitment of a street-legal Akrapovič titanium silencer. The silencer features carbon fibre end caps, contributing to both the sound profile and weight savings.

The visual identity of the bike revolves around the Verde Scandal and Grigio Telesto livery, which matches the launch colours of the Revuelto. Ducati designers reworked the front mudguard, tank cover, and tail section to reflect the sharp lines and “Y” motifs found on the Lamborghini supercar. The forged aluminium wheels are a standout feature, as they directly replicate the rim design of the Revuelto, complete with a single titanium locking nut on the rear.

Weight management is a critical aspect of this special edition. The bike has a dry weight of 185 kg, achieved by replacing plastic body parts with carbon fibre. The fairing, alternator cover, sprocket cover, and even the heat shields are made from high-grade carbon. This material choice results in a power-to-weight ratio of 1.18 hp per kg. For the suspension, Ducati utilizes the Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 semi-active system, paired with Brembo Stylema R calipers for braking duties.

Ducati also offers a Speciale Clienti series limited to 63 units. This tier is restricted to existing Lamborghini customers, allowing them to customize the bike’s colours, brake calipers, and seat details to match their specific vehicle through the Centro Stile Ducati. Every purchase includes a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated bike cover.

Related FAQs

Q. How many units of the Panigale V4 Lamborghini are available in India?

A. Ducati has not specified the exact number of units for the Indian market, but it has confirmed that all allocated units are already sold out. Globally, only 630 units of the standard version and 63 units of the Speciale Clienti version exist.

Q. What is the top speed of the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini?

A. While Ducati does not officially cap the speed in its technical specs, the motorcycle is based on the Panigale V4 S, which is capable of exceeding 299 kmph.

Q. How does this model differ from a standard Panigale V4 S?

A. The Lamborghini edition includes forged wheels styled after the Revuelto, a titanium Akrapovič exhaust, extensive carbon fibre bodywork, billet aluminium adjustable footpegs, and a bespoke livery. It is also 2 kg lighter than the V4 S.

Q. Can anyone buy the Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti?

A. No, the Speciale Clienti version is reserved exclusively for owners of Lamborghini cars who wish to customize the motorcycle to match their supercar’s specific paint and trim.