Samsung TV Plus Launches Free Kings of Comedy Channel in India

As a part of their 5th anniversary celebration, Samsung TV Plus India introduces a new channel, Kings of Comedy, dedicated to streaming Hindi comedies at no cost to viewers. Kings of Comedy, along with other Indian Samsung Smart TV exclusive programs, features spine-tingling, gut-busting, side-splitting comedy hits, such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and Khatra Khatra Khatra. Users can enjoy their comical programs with no subscription, and no-account sign-in required. Samsung TV Plus also celebrates 5 years of offering complimentary services to their Indian audience.

Key Takeaways:

Kings of Comedy is a new free channel on Samsung TV Plus.

The channel features show like Comedy Nights with Kapil and Comedy Nights Bachao.

It is available only for Samsung Smart TV users in India.

Samsung TV Plus India has grown its user base by 42 percent recently.

The service now offers more than 180 free channels in 14 languages.

Samsung TV Plus is integrated into Samsung products and delivers free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services. Using the service, customers can stream television channels through the internet and forego traditional cable subscriptions. As Samsung TV Plus celebrates five years in India, audience engagement has surged. Monthly active users have increased by 42% and total viewing hours have more than doubled.

Including Kings of Comedy marks a significant milestone for the company in the Hindi entertainment domain. Customers now have the opportunity to view these particular mainstream television shows on a single exclusive channel for the very first time. Shows used to be scattered across various media, and viewers had to subscribe to multiple streaming services to locate them. Now, the content is readily accessible on the television’s home screen.

According to Kunal Mehta, head of business development, Samsung TV Plus India, Samsung is striving to simplify the TV search process. Mehta notes that comedy is one of the most popular genres in India. Samsung TV Plus India aims to provide customers with the opportunity to access their favorite shows at zero cost. This is particularly beneficial to customers looking for high-quality entertainment without increasing their monthly expenditures.

India’s expansion of this service is contributing to the larger international ecosystem. Samsung TV Plus has surpassed 100 million users worldwide. In addition, it offers over 4,500 channels in several countries. Users in India can access up to 180 channels. These channels provide news, movies, general entertainment, etc. and in 14 regional languages.

Samsung Smart TV owners can begin viewing Kings of Comedy right away. The channel is integrated into the Samsung TV Plus app, which is pre-installed on the televisions. With the decline of conventional cable television subscriptions, ad-supported, free content services are becoming increasingly popular in Indian households.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How can I watch the Kings of Comedy channel?

A1: You can watch it on any compatible Samsung Smart TV through the Samsung TV Plus app. The app is usually on the main bar of your TV home screen.

Q2: Do I need to pay a monthly fee for this channel?

A2: No, the channel is completely free. Samsung TV Plus uses an ad-supported model, so you do not need a subscription.

Q3: Which shows are available on Kings of Comedy?

A3: The channel features popular Hindi shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Q4: Is a login or Samsung account required to watch?

A4: No, you do not need to sign in or create an account to start streaming the channels on Samsung TV Plus.