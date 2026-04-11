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CMF Phone 3 Pro leaks reveal Snapdragon chip and 5,500mAh battery

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
CMF Phone 3 Pro leaks reveal Snapdragon chip and 5,500mAh battery

The London-based company Nothing has another phone in the works and has sub-branded a phone as CMF. The CMF Phone 3 Pro is rumored to be the first phone to utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. This chip is a significant upgrade compared to the previous model’s MediaTek chip. The upcoming model is expected to feature improved battery and faster charging technology, while maintaining the modular design. With the CMF Phone 2 Pro releasing recently in India, the company expects to capture some of that market before the current model’s release, and so industry insiders believe the phone is likely to be released within the upcoming weeks.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • CMF Phone 3 Pro will likely feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.
  • The battery capacity moves up to a marketed 5,500mAh.
  • Charging speed increases to 45W from the older 33W.
  • The phone could switch to a metal frame for a better feel.
  • A triple camera setup includes a 50MP telephoto lens.

The CMF brand is focused on distinctive designs and lower prices. Nothing’s founder, Carl Pei, envisioned CMF with a clear design focus. The CMF Phone 3 Pro is expected to enhance the primary hardware while maintaining the sub-Rs 25,000 price range. This brand aims to capture the Indian market by using a Snapdragon chip by Qualcomm. Qualcomm is a company that designs and manufactures the chips used in most Android smartphones. This helps the device compete with iQOO, Realme, and other brands that offer Snapdragon features.

Hardware Changes for the New Model

In India, battery life is critical. The batteries are expected to be about 5,400mAh to 5,500mAh, which is a good improvement compared to last year. You won’t have to wait long to charge it because charging is also expected to be faster at 45W. CMF is also switching from a plastic frame to a metal frame. You won’t see much of a difference visually, but it should provide a more premium feel to the phone when holding it.

The display will remain a 6.78-inch flat OLED display. Sharpness and color definition are the OLED displays’ forte. With a 120Hz refresh rate, apps scrolling are buttery smooth. The camera system includes a main camera, 50MP, and has optical image stabilization, which means shapr photos can be taken even if the shooer is slightly moving. Along with the telephoto lens, there is also an 8MP wide, and 50MP. The telephoto lens, purportedly, is able to take photos with a digital zoom of up to 120x which means photos can be captured from very remote locations.

Modular Design Stays for Users

CMF phones are designed with modularity in mind. This implies that various case and accessory attachments are located at the posterior side of the phone. This characteristic will probably remain for the Phone 3 Pro. Nothing OS will be the operating system for this phone. Nothing OS has a very minimally altered stock Android ecosystem for software that provides sustenance for longevity in speed.

The earlier model was available at Rs 18,999, though new upgrades are likely to mean a marginally higher price. In India, the sub-Rs 25,000 bracket is extremely competitive. Phones in this price range typically offer a singular focus, be it performance or a camera. The CMF approach is to provide a holistic offering, complemented by distinctive design.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the battery size of the CMF Phone 3 Pro?

A1: The phone is expected to have a marketed battery capacity of 5,500mAh with 45W fast charging.

Q2: Does the CMF Phone 3 Pro have a Snapdragon processor?

A2: Yes, leaks suggest it will use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset instead of a MediaTek processor.

Q3: What is the camera setup on the CMF Phone 3 Pro?

A3: It will likely have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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