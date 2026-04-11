Apple Tests Smaller Pill Shaped Cutout for iPhone 18 Pro Models

The iPhone 18 Pro should have a revised design and a more compact front as Apple works on a redesign. Apple is examining a newer, smaller pill-shaped cutout to optimize screen real estate. This change has been a long time coming as it has been years since design updates have been implemented on the housing area for the camera and facial recognition system. With the Apple iPhone 18 series predicted to release in 2026, this modification may be the most significant update on the flagship model.

Key Takeaways:

Apple is testing two different display designs for the iPhone 18 Pro.

One design features a smaller pill shaped cutout dubbed the Mini version.

The new cutout could be about 35 percent smaller than the one on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple may move some Face ID sensors beneath the screen to save space.

The rear camera design is expected to stay mostly the same as current models.

Apple is experimenting with two new display alternatives for the iPhone 18 Pro. According to Digital Chat Station, one option is a display that is exactly the same size as the one on the iPhone 17 Pro. The other option, however, involves a smaller display. To make this possible, Digital Chat Station reports that Apple may relocate some Face ID sensors to behind the display. Face ID is Apple’s for phone unlock and payment verification. From a viewing experience perspective, if Apple goes with the smaller option, the screen will provide a larger display area for videos and gaming.

The new cutout is being reported to shrink considerably. It is estimated to decrease from 20.7mm on current models to approximately 13.49mm on the iPhone 18 Pro. This would be Apple’s smallest sensor housing since they eliminated the notch design in 2022. By submerging additional components behind the glass, Apple achieves a design where the device appears to be a seamless expanse of display.

Rear Camera Bump Stays the Same

Although the front of the iPhone 18 Pro is likely to look different, the back is expected to be more of the same. According to leaks, Apple is expected to retain the rectangular camera module. Rather than employing a complete redesign, Apple may opt for a different set of materials or finishes. In this instance, Apple is concentrating its efforts on the hardware and display technology, rather than on the enclosure redesign, which is an annual occurrence.

Before, Apple analyst Mark Gurman stated that a smaller cutout was being worked on. Apple has yet to verify this detail. Considering the two designs, the under-screen sensors will determine testing results. Apple may keep the current look for another year if the results are subpar.

Along with the iPhone 18 series, Apple is considering the launch of a foldable iPhone, which would represent a new market for the company. Currently, Apple has concentrated its efforts for the Pro models on screen clarity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When will the iPhone 18 Pro launch in India?

A1: Apple usually launches new iPhones in September. You can expect the iPhone 18 Pro to arrive in India around September 2026.

Q2: Will the iPhone 18 Pro have a smaller cutout?

A2: Leaks suggest Apple is testing a Mini version of the pill shaped cutout that is 35 percent smaller, but the final design is not yet confirmed.

Q3: What is the benefit of moving Face ID under the screen?

A3: Moving sensors under the screen allows for more usable display space and a cleaner look without losing the security of facial recognition.

Q4: Will the iPhone 18 Pro look different from the iPhone 17 Pro?

A4: The main difference might be the smaller cutout on the front. The back is expected to keep the same rectangular camera plateau.