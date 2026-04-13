X to Release XChat Messaging App for iPhone & iPad on April 17

On April 17, Elon Musk and his crew at X will introduce XChat, a new messaging app for users with iPhones and iPads, which is now available for pre-order on the Apple App Store. With the X app, Musk is attempting to segregate private messaging from social media. XChat’s private messaging features Musk’s attempts to improve customer privacy and control regarding how users manage their personal data and everyday conversations.

Key Takeaways:

The official release date for the app is April 17.

XChat provides end-to-end encryptions for all private messages.

Groups can have a maximum of 481 members.

A screenshot blocking tool helps keep sensitive chats private.

The app contains no advertisements and does not track user data.

XChat is the first app built for talking. X, formerly Twitter, has DMs in its parent app, but XChat has carved out its own space for chat. In mid-2025, it was reported that Elon Musk, owner of X, planned to overhaul DMs in the parent app. Instead, the messaging team built an entirely new app. This is in line with most large tech companies that decouple social systems from messaging.

New Messaging Features in XChat

XChat uses several messaging security tools. Conversations are end-to-end encrypted. This protects messages from third party viewing. Users can send messages that will disappear after five minutes. Users have control to edit or retract messages they have sent to others. Users can also control the privacy of images and messages sent through screenshots. XChat allows users to block screenshots of conversations.

Group Chat and Call Options

For community support or work teams within the same organization, XChat allows groups of 481 members, or the community support of a large circle. The application offers voice and video calls on different devices, so it has full functionality as a means of communication. X mentions that XChat is not associated with the defunct service of the same name.

Privacy Considerations and Device Requirements

Your device must utilize iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 to download the new app. These are the operating software versions for Apple’s phones and tablets. A major selling point for XChat is the presence of no advertisements. X states the app will provide no commercials. In addition, the company states it will not record user activity in the app. This privacy concern will likely interest people in India who want the most basic option to privately message their friends without being surveilled by ad companies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1; Is XChat a free app?

A1: XChat is listed on the App Store for pre-order, and the company states it will not include ads or tracking, though it has not yet mentioned any subscription costs.

Q2: When can I download XChat on my iPhone?

A2: The app is scheduled to become available for download on April 17.

Q3: Does XChat work on Android devices?

A3: The current listing and launch details only mention support for iPhone and iPad running iOS 26 or iPadOS 26.

Q4: Can I stop people from taking screenshots in XChat?

A4: Yes, the app includes a feature to block screenshots to help protect sensitive information.