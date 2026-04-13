Infinix Note 60 Pro Launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip

Infinix has today introduced the Note 60 Pro 5G in the Indian market, priced starting at Rs 31,999. Note 60 Pro 5G has introduced the new feature of utilizing Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in the series, which is another milestone for the brand. The phone display has the 288-LEDS at the rear of the device. The Note 60 Pro is equipped with devices with large batteries which are fast wired and equipped with the convenience of wireless charging. The devices are available for purchase in the Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Solar Orange variants through online shopping.

Key Takeaways:

Prices start at Rs 31,999 for the 128GB model and Rs 34,999 for 256GB.

It uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, the first Snapdragon in a Note model.

A rear Active-Matrix Display uses 288 LEDs for alerts and mini games.

The 6,500mAh battery supports 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.

A built-in health sensor on the side button measures heart rate and SpO2.

Performance and Software

The mobile is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip which is decent for mid-range mobile gaming with decent heat management. To this end, the mobile is equipped with an internal vapor chamber. The mobile has 8GB of internal RAM and utilizes virtual RAM for better multitasking.

The device’s operating software is XOS 16 based on the updated Android 16. The software update configurations have great resiliency and security features. The aluminum frame housing also improves durability. The mobile has an IP64 rating meaning the equipment can endure the entrance of dust and light water.

Design and LED Panel

The most prominent Active-Matrix Display feature in the rear camera module is a panel with 288 micro light-emitting diodes. These lights will assist the user with the status of a call, message, or battery is running low. You have the option to customize the patterns in the display and even engage in simple games. Competing manufacturers have integrated lights in their devices, but none have incorporated an interface of this scope. Other modular phone designs primarily feature light designs with little to no interactivity. They have large lights to signal the user.

On the display side, an AMOLED 6.78″ screen is present with 1.5k resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for a superior experience with fast scrolling. This display achieves 4,500 nits to ensure visibility in the brightest of sunlight. Infinix has utilized Gorilla Glass 7i for the utmost protection against scratches and drops.

Features Regarding Cameras and Health

The camera system is headlined by a 50MP main sensor that is capable of taking great photos in a variety of lighting conditions. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide lens that is useful for group photos or capturing wide photos. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP camera located on the front.

To support users in their health journey, the side power button has been designed as a sensor. Simply place your finger on it, and a measurement of your heart rate, as well as your oxygen saturation by the SpO2, is displayed in the health app that comes pre-installed on the device. This is a great feature for users who want to monitor their health and fitness trends, but do not want a smartwatch.

Battery and Bundled Offers

For convenience, the device comes with a large 6,500mAh battery. Market research shows that this battery size offers limitations to the competition. This device supports wired 90W and wireless 30W charging. It also supports bypass charging. This allows the device to route charge to the battery and avoid battery heating while the user is consuming media or gaming while the device is charging.

The device also comes with a limited time bundled MagPower speaker. This is a stand, bluetooth speaker and wireless charger all in one. The device also supports MagSafe. For gaming enthusiasts of Call of Duty, Infinix even has a themed device with exclusive box packaging and custom in-game skins.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Infinix Note 60 Pro in India?

A1: The 8GB/128GB version costs Rs 31,999, while the 8GB/256GB version is priced at Rs 34,999.

Q2: Does the Infinix Note 60 Pro support wireless charging?

A2: Yes, it supports 30W wireless charging and 90W wired fast charging.

Q3: What does the Active Matrix Display on the back do?

A3: The 288-LED panel shows notifications, battery levels, and animations. You can also play mini games on it.