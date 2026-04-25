Apple has started making a new camera for the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. This one uses a mechanical variable aperture, so the lens can actually open and close, just like on a DSLR. That’s a big shift from the fixed lens in older models. You get more control over light and background blur. Right now, production is happening in South Korea and a few other places. All to get ready for the 2026 launch.

Key Takeaways:

Apple begins making variable-aperture cameras for the iPhone 18 Pro series.

The system uses moving parts to control the amount of light entering the lens.

LG Innotek and Sunny Optical are the main suppliers for the new modules.

The feature helps create natural background blur without relying on software.

Manufacturing began early to meet the September 2026 launch schedule.

A Shift Toward Physical Camera Hardware

Apple’s moving away from relying only on software tricks for its cameras. Since the iPhone 14 Pro, it’s been a fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture. Now, with the iPhone 18 Pro, the lens can actually adjust depending on where you are. Bright sunlight? The lens narrows to keep things sharp. Low light? It opens up to grab more detail. You get more say over depth of field, so you can decide how much background you want in focus.

The production of these modules involves several global partners. LG Innotek, a company from South KA few companies involved here. LG Innotek in South Korea is putting together the finished camera units. Sunny Optical handles the moving parts inside the lens. Apparently, LG Innotek has even set up new equipment just to keep up with Apple’s orders.

Starting early like this probably means Apple wants to dodge any last-minute delays before 2026. E-sign their flagships. For years, mobile photography relied on computer algorithms to blur backgrounds. Now, Apple is focusing on the glass and hardware again. This could result in photos with more natural colors and better detail. While software still plays a role, the physical lens now handles the challenging task of light management.

Variable aperture isn’t brand new for phones, but Apple’s doing it their own way. They’re expected to tweak the hardware so it works better with their software. It’s not simple to build, either. Fitting all those moving parts into a slim phone takes some serious engineering. Luxshare ICT is also in the mix, helping make sure there are enough cameras for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is a variable aperture camera?

A1: It is a camera lens that can change its opening size. A wider opening lets in more light for night shots, while a narrower opening keeps more of the scene in focus during the day.

Q2: Which iPhone models will get this new camera?

A2: The variable aperture feature is expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Q3: When will the iPhone 18 Pro launch in India?

A3: Following the usual schedule, Apple will likely announce the device in September 2026, with sales in India starting shortly after.

Q4: How is this better than current iPhone cameras?

A4: Current iPhones have a fixed opening. The new hardware allows for a more natural “bokeh” effect or background blur, which looks more like a photo taken with a dedicated camera.