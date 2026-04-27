iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display Comparison and India Pricing

Apple’s next big iPhone launch is set for late 2026. Expect the spotlight on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. There’s talk of a folding iPhone, but let’s be honest, most people will stick with the regular Pro models. That’s where the sales are. If you’re eyeing an upgrade, you’ll probably care most about what’s new with the cameras and screens. That’s what usually sets these two apart.

Key Takeaways

• The iPhone 18 Pro Max uses a 6.9-inch screen while the Pro model stays at 6.3 inches.

• Apple is testing a three-layer stacked sensor from Samsung for better low-light photos.

• Both phones feature variable aperture to help users manage light manually.

• The Pro Max has a larger battery and weight due to its bigger frame.

• India prices expect to start around Rs 1,34,900 for the Pro version.

Display and Body Size Differences

The first thing you’ll notice is the size. The iPhone 18 Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch OLED screen. That’s big. OLED means you get deep blacks and punchy colors. The regular Pro sticks with 6.3 inches, so it’s easier to handle. Both models keep the 120Hz refresh rate, so scrolling feels smooth. Peak brightness? 3,000 nits. That’s plenty, even outdoors. Apple’s also trimming down the cutout at the top, so you get a bit more screen to work with.

Due to its larger screen, the Pro Max is bigger and heavier, though its titanium frame helps minimize weight. The 6.3-inch Pro model is more suitable for one-handed use.

Apple’s trying out a new three-layer sensor from Samsung. If you care about night photos, this should help with less grain and better detail. There’s a chance only the Pro Max gets it at first. Both phones are expected to have three 48-megapixel cameras: main, ultrawide, and a 4x telephoto for zoom. Pretty standard for high-end iPhones now.

A Variable aperture is coming too. You’ll be able to adjust how much light the lens lets in, which means more control over your photos. Want that blurry background look? Now you can tweak it yourself. It’s a step closer to what you get on a real camera, though I’m curious how many people will actually use it.

Battery and Internal Performance

The Pro Max’s bigger body means a bigger battery. In the past, that’s translated to several extra hours of use compared to the smaller Pro. This year, the Max might get a battery that’s 20 percent larger than the 6.3-inch model. Both phones will use the A20 chip, so you can expect fast performance and decent heat management, even if you push your phone hard.

Expected Pricing in India

In India, Apple typically maintains stable pricing unless component costs increase significantly. The iPhone 17 Pro launched at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max started at Rs 1,49,900 for base storage models. Rising memory costs in 2026 may result in a slight price increase.

The new models are expected to be available in late Apple typically holds its launch event in September, with sales in India expected to begin by late September 2026.holds its event in September. You can expect the phones to go on sale in India by late September 2026.

FAQ

Q1: What is the screen size of the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

A1: The iPhone 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch OLED display, making it the largest model in the series.

Q2: Will the iPhone 18 Pro have a better camera than the 17 Pro?

A2: Yes, it is expected to include a new Samsung sensor and variable aperture for improved light control.

Q3: Is the iPhone 18 Pro Max more expensive than the Pro?

A3: Yes, the Pro Max typically costs about Rs 15,000 more than the standard Pro model in India.

Q4: Does the iPhone 18 Pro support 5G in India?

A4: Yes, it supports all major 5G bands used by networks such as Jio and Airtel in India.