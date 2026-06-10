Lenovo launches local assembled IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 AI laptop in India

Lenovo launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 laptop in India on June 9, 2026. The global technology brand aims to provide mainstream artificial intelligence computing to Indian consumers. This device belongs to the certified Copilot+ PC category and features local manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. Designed for students, working professionals, and everyday household tasks, the laptop brings hardware-level AI processing to the mid-premium personal computer segment. It starts at a price of INR 1,09,990 across digital platforms and physical retail channels.

Key Takeaways

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor family for hardware-level AI workflows.

Locally manufactured in India, supporting domestic production frameworks.

Available in both 14-inch and 15-inch display options with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio.

Features a 60Wh battery supported by Rapid Charge Boost technology.

Base price is set at INR 1,09,990 with promotional launch benefits.

Processor Hardware and Core Performance

The internal hardware utilizes the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 platform. This processor architecture integrates a dedicated Neural Processing Unit to handle local machine learning tasks, automated translation, and live captioning directly on the hardware. Graphics tasks rely on built-in Intel Arc graphics processing units, which maintain performance capability even when the laptop operates on battery power.

Buyers can select different hardware specifications depending on their usage requirements. The system supports memory capacities up to 16GB DDR RAM. Storage needs are addressed via solid-state drives, with maximum internal configurations scaling up to a 512GB Generation 4 PCIe SSD.

Display and Chassis Engineering

The visual hardware comes in two physical screen sizes, giving buyers a choice between 14-inch and 15-inch variants. Both display configurations switch to a modern 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical space for documents, coding environments, and web browsing. The panels achieve peak brightness levels of up to 400 nits, assisting readability in well-lit indoor environments. Thin bezels surround the glass, which helps the screen achieve a 90 percent active area ratio relative to the lid. The display assemblies carry TÜV hardware certification for low blue light emissions to reduce optical fatigue.

The exterior comes in a single Luna Grey finish. The physical construction has undergone standard MIL-STD-810H durability evaluations to verify structure resistance against minor impacts. The keyboard deck utilizes switches that offer 1.3mm of structural key travel for extended data entry sessions.

Power Management and Device Connectivity

A 60Wh lithium-ion battery provides the necessary power to run the internal hardware. The charging system includes proprietary Rapid Charge Boost technology. This system delivers approximately two hours of operational longevity after a 15-minute connection to the bundled power adapter.

Physical inputs and communication ports are placed on both sides of the chassis. The physical port selection includes:

USB Type-A ports

USB Type-C ports with native DisplayPort output and Power Delivery standard

An HDMI 1.4 video output

A physical SD card reader

A standard 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo port

Wireless data transmission uses a Wi-Fi 6 radio alongside a Bluetooth 5.3 module for peripheral synchronization. For remote communication, the top bezel houses a Full HD Infrared camera system that includes a sliding physical privacy shutter for identity security.

Retail Availability and Purchase Offers

The base specification for the device carries a retail price of INR 1,09,990. Lenovo sells the device through its official online storefront, corporate brand stores, major digital commerce channels, and physical retail dealers nationwide. The company also allows buyers to use Custom-to-Order options on its website to change hardware parts prior to assembly.

Initial retail promotions include structured payment terms like 12-month no-cost Equated Monthly Installments. Buyers can also obtain instant bank merchant discounts up to INR 10,000, along with device trade-in trade-up bonuses reaching up to INR 10,000. Purchases include an option to secure a 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription service at a promotional price of INR 999 instead of the usual INR 20,000 rate. The retail package bundles the company’s Premium Care Plus warranty service plan, which covers accidental damage protection and round-the-clock technical troubleshooting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 in India?

A1. The laptop has a starting retail price of INR 1,09,990 across regular sales channels.

Q2. Where is this specific laptop model assembled or produced?

A2. The device is manufactured locally in factories within India.

Q3. What processor handles the computing tasks inside this model?

A3. The machine uses the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor family.

Q4. What sizes are available for the display panel?

A4. Consumers can select either a 14-inch display panel or a larger 15-inch display option.

Q5. How much runtime does the quick charge system provide?

A5. The integrated Rapid Charge Boost technology supplies up to two hours of use from a quick 15-minute charge.