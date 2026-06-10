ASUS Expands Genuine Laptop Battery Replacement Network Across India

ASUS India launched a new service initiative today to offer authentic laptop battery replacements across its retail and partner network. Laptop users can now buy genuine batteries with official warranty coverage and expert installation support directly at select ASUS Exclusive Stores and partner outlets across the country. The program focuses on maintaining long-term device performance and helping customers avoid counterfeit components.

Key Takeaways

Indian consumers can purchase authentic ASUS batteries with professional installation.

The service covers major laptop lineups including Vivobook, Zenbook, ROG, TUF, and ExpertBook series.

Every replacement battery includes a standard one-year warranty.

A digital “Battery Finder” tool helps users check local stock and store locations.

Better Access to Certified Repairs

This program addresses a common issue for laptop owners: finding genuine replacement parts after the initial product warranty expires. By making official batteries available outside traditional service centers, the company makes it easier for consumers to extend the life of their machines.

The service network covers major regions including Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Northeast India.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, stated that the company wants to provide a trusted solution for maintaining device performance over time through its retail and authorized networks.

The replacement program covers a wide range of consumer, enterprise, and gaming devices. Supported lines include the everyday Vivobook series (including Vivobook 16X, Go, and Pro), high-end ProArt laptops, rugged TUF gaming models, and the commercial ExpertBook P1 series. Gaming enthusiasts can also get official battery replacements for premium ROG Strix (G15, G17, Scar 15) and ROG Zephyrus (G15, M16) systems.

To get a replacement, users can visit the ASUS Battery Finder microsite. After entering their specific laptop model, the online platform detects the user’s location and displays nearby stores that have the compatible battery in stock. If a specific store does not have immediate stock, buyers can coordinate directly with the nearest authorized service center.

Aside from hardware replacement, store technicians will provide guidance on proper battery maintenance. This includes tips on managing laptop temperatures, updating charging thresholds via software, and general habits to prevent premature battery degradation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How can I check if a genuine battery is available for my specific ASUS laptop model?

A1. You can visit the official ASUS Battery Finder microsite and enter your device model number. The portal will look up your hardware specs and list the nearest authorized dealers or exclusive stores that have the correct battery variant.

Q2. Does the replacement battery come with any warranty coverage?

A2. Yes, all official laptop battery replacements done through this program come with a standard one-year warranty, along with professional installation by a trained technician.

Q3. Which states in India currently have access to this battery replacement service?

A3. The program is active across major regions including Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Northeast India.

Q4. Can I get a replacement battery for an ROG gaming laptop through this network?

A4. Yes, the program covers premium gaming series including the ROG Strix G15, G17, Scar, and Zephyrus M16/G15 models, alongside mainstream TUF and Vivobook laptops.