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TEMPT launches ICY portable fan with semiconductor cooling technology in India

Indian consumer electronics brand TEMPT releases the ICY portable fan featuring an 18-degree chiller plate, 4000mAh battery, and Type-charging for INR 1,990.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
TEMPT launches ICY portable fan

TEMPT has just launched its ICY Instant Cooling Portable Fan in India. It costs INR 1,990. The device uses a semiconductor cooling plate that chills down to 18 degrees Celsius as soon as it touches your skin. If you need to cool off during your commute, while traveling, or just outside in the heat, this is aimed at you.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Features a semiconductor plate that frosts to 18 degrees Celsius in seconds.
  • Runs on a 4000mAh lithium battery offering up to 12 hours of standard use.
  • Supports Type-C fast charging, reaching a full battery in 90 minutes.
  • Retails on Amazon and the official company website for INR 1,990.

TEMPT launches ICY portable fan with semiconductor cooling technology in India

The core mechanism of the TEMPT ICY fan centers on its Chiller Mode. Traditional air conditioners provide indoor comfort but offer no help to people on the move. When activated, the fan’s built-in semiconductor plate frosts over in seconds to create a direct cooling effect on the skin. The device acts as a miniature portable air conditioner that fits in the palm of a hand. The brand states this specific mode can operate continuously for up to 10 hours when the fan runs at lower speeds. A 4000mAh rechargeable lithium battery operates the entire unit. Users can select from four distinct airflow settings, which yield three, six, nine, or 12 hours of total operation depending on the chosen speed.

Inside the compact six-inch body, a brushless motor reaches speeds exceeding 14000 RPM. Despite the high speed, the fan maintains noise levels below 20 decibels, making it quieter than standard household appliances. This low noise output suits quiet environments like offices, bedrooms, or study spaces.

The exterior design features a matte finish and an ergonomic grip. A bright LED screen sits on the device to display real-time battery life, the current fan speed, and active cooling modes. A single button manages all functions. For portability, buyers receive a lanyard for hands-free carrying and a travel pouch for safe storage. The fan recharges from zero to full in roughly 90 minutes using a standard Type-C cable. Consumers can pick from three color options, which include Elegant Beige, Bold Grey, and Serene White.

Gaurav Khetterpal, CEO and Founder of TEMPT Smart Pvt. Ltd, noted that consumers require mobile cooling options as summer temperatures rise. He emphasized that the device delivers rapid relief from the heat. TEMPT originally focused on premium audio equipment but is expanding its consumer electronics portfolio. The company aims to provide Indian consumers with domestic alternatives to foreign technology brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How long does the TEMPT ICY fan battery last?

A1. The fan lasts up to 12 hours on the lowest airflow setting. With the Chiller Mode activated on lower speeds, it operates for about 10 hours.

Q2. How long does it take to charge the TEMPT ICY fan?

A2. It takes approximately 90 minutes to fully recharge the battery using a Type-C cable.

Q3. How loud is the TEMPT ICY fan?

A3. The fan operates at less than 20 decibels, which makes it quieter than many standard household appliances.

Q4. Where can I buy the TEMPT ICY fan in India?

A4. The portable fan is available for purchase on TemptIndia.com and Amazon.in for INR 1,990.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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