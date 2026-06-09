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Belkin launches Toy Story 5 Lilypad iPad case in India

Belkin brings the Toy Story 5 Lilypad iPad case to India. Priced at INR 4499, the protective cover fits 10th and 11th generation iPads and includes a stand.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Belkin launches Toy Story 5 Lilypad iPad case

Belkin has introduced a new protective tablet cover in India based on the upcoming Disney and Pixar movie “Toy Story 5”. The Lilypad iPad Case turns a standard 10th or 11th generation Apple iPad into the green, frog-shaped smart tablet character from the animated film. The accessory is available now for INR 4499 through Amazon India, Reliance Digital, and iVenus.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Belkin partnered with Disney and Pixar to create an iPad cover modeled after the new Toy Story 5 character, Lilypad.
  • The accessory fits Apple iPad 10th and 11th generation models.
  • The retail price in India is INR 4499.
  • Buyers can purchase the product via Amazon India, Reliance Digital, and iVenus.
  • The item uses EVA foam for drop protection and features a built-in stand and carry handle.

Belkin launches Toy Story 5 Lilypad iPad

The product arrives just days before “Toy Story 5” hits theaters on June 19, 2026. In the new film, the classic toy characters meet Lilypad, a modern tablet with her own ideas about playtime. Belkin designed this physical cover to replicate the look of the movie character, featuring expressive eye details on the top.

The film franchise brings a modern twist to this fifth installment, where classic physical toys face digital competition. Familiar characters like Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, and Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, return to the screen. Their daily routine shifts when Bonnie gets Lilypad, bringing tech directly into the toy room. Belkin brings this fictional device into reality, allowing fans to own a practical version of the movie’s central digital character.

The accessory functions primarily as a protective layer for children. Belkin used EVA foam to build the body, which helps absorb impacts from accidental bumps and drops during daily play. The material is non-toxic and has a surface that parents can wipe clean easily. The edges are soft and grippy so small hands can hold the device securely, reducing the chance of slips.

For daily use, the cover includes physical features that make it easier to handle. A built-in carry handle allows kids to take the iPad from room to room. A foldable kickstand on the back supports the tablet for watching videos, drawing, or reading. Belkin also included a QR code in the package. Scanning this code gives users access to free digital wallpapers that make the iPad home screen look like the Lilypad character’s interface.

Kartik Bakshi, Regional Sales Director for South and Southeast Asia at Belkin, stated that Lilypad shows how kids interact with modern devices. He mentioned the company wanted to capture the character’s personality while providing the durability families expect from Belkin products.

Belkin has operated as a consumer electronics manufacturer for over 40 years. The California-based brand started in a garage in 1983 and now sells accessories globally. Designing a cover based on a Disney and Pixar film aligns with their long-term focus on community and everyday tech users.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which iPad models fit the Belkin Lilypad case?

A1. The product is strictly compatible with the 10th and 11th generation Apple iPad models.

Q2. How much does the Toy Story 5 iPad case cost in India?

A2. The retail price for the Belkin Lilypad case is INR 4499.

Q3. Where can I buy the Belkin Lilypad case?

A3. You can order the product online via Amazon India or purchase it at physical stores like Reliance Digital and iVenus.

Q4. What material is the Belkin Lilypad case made of?

A4. Belkin constructed the case using durable, non-toxic EVA foam designed to absorb shocks and drops.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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