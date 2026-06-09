Ai+ Smartphone Gives Reviewers Early Access to Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro Before India Sales Begin

Ai+ Smartphone says Indian tech reviewers and content creators get first crack at the new Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro. Regular buyers have to wait a week. This is part of Project Open Review. Reviewers can test the phones however they want, with no rules or brand restrictions.

Key takeaways

Ai+ Smartphone delays Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro sales for a seven-day open review period.

Tech critics get unrestricted access to evaluate hardware, software, and battery life.

The company imposes no embargoes or review scripts on content creators.

All reviews will appear in real time on the official Ai+ Smartphone website.

CEO Madhav Sheth emphasizes gathering unbiased consumer feedback over traditional marketing.

Project Open Review breaks away from the standard tech industry practice of heavily controlled product launches. The company aims to prioritize user feedback and transparency over generating initial hype. Madhav Sheth, who serves as the CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and founder of its parent entity NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, stated that the brand wants honest opinions to benefit users instead of seeking simple validation. Ai+ Smartphone operates as a local Indian brand focusing on secure mobile experiences. NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, its parent entity founded in early 2025, develops software and infrastructure prioritizing domestic data storage and zero trust security. The parent company also builds NxtQuantum OS, an Android-based operating system structured to keep user cloud data strictly within local, government-approved Indian data centers.

The company will not enforce any embargoes, provide review templates, or host curated launch experiences for the media. Reviewers have complete freedom to publish their findings immediately after receiving the phones. They are encouraged to thoroughly check all product aspects, including camera quality, data transfer speeds, software reliability, and overall daily performance. The Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro models belong to the broader Nova Series, sitting just below the premium Nova2 Ultra device, designed to reach a wider consumer base.

Sheth added that as a young brand, Ai+ Smartphone is constantly learning and building consumer trust daily. If the product team missed any crucial details, the company prefers to hear about them from independent critics before buyers spend their money. The brand welcomes all types of feedback, whether positive or critical, as part of a routine effort to improve its hardware and software offerings.

To maintain accountability, Ai+ Smartphone will display the reviews live on its official website. This decision points to a broader goal of building technology through transparency and an open willingness to listen to the tech community. The approach gives prospective buyers a clear picture of what they are purchasing directly from third-party sources.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Project Open Review by Ai+ Smartphone?

A1. Project Open Review is a new program where Ai+ Smartphone provides its new devices to tech reviewers for seven days of unrestricted testing before the phones go on sale to the general public.

Q2. Which phones are part of the open review program?

A2. The upcoming Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro smartphones are part of this early testing program.

Q3. Are there any restrictions on the tech reviewers?

A3. No, the brand has removed all embargoes, review guidelines, and scripted messaging, allowing critics to share their honest opinions immediately.

Q4. Who is the CEO of Ai+ Smartphone?

A4. Madhav Sheth is the CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and the founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

Q5. Where can buyers read the reviews for Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro?

A5. All reviewer feedback will stream in real time directly on the official Ai+ Smartphone website for everyone to read.