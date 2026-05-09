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Ai+ NovaFlip 5G brings foldable technology to India under 30000 rupees

Ai+ Smartphone launches NovaFlip 5G in India for Rs 29,999, featuring a Dimensity 7300X chip, 32MP selfie camera, and 6.9-inch AMOLED display.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Ai+ NovaFlip 5G brings foldable technology to India under 30000 rupees

Ai+ Smartphone has launched the NovaFlip 5G in India, making it the first flip phone in the country to retail for less than Rs 30,000. This new device aims to bring the foldable form factor to a wider audience by offering high-end features at a mid-range price. The smartphone goes on sale starting May 8, 2026, via Flipkart, featuring a 6.9-inch main display and a 50MP primary camera.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The Ai+ NovaFlip 5G costs Rs 29,999 during the launch sale.
  • It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED main screen and a 3.0-inch AMOLED cover display.
  • The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor.
  • Photography is handled by a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front sensor with autofocus.
  • It includes a 4,325mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Ai+ NovaFlip 5G brings foldable technology to India

Design and Display Performance

The NovaFlip 5G focuses on a compact design that fits easily in pockets. When folded, the device measures 87.3×76×15.6mm, and it opens up to a slim 7.5mm profile. It weighs 193 grams, making it light enough for single-handed use. The company has used two AMOLED panels to handle different tasks. The internal 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen serves as the main interface for apps and media, while the 3.0-inch external cover screen allows users to check notifications and control basic functions without unfolding the phone.

Hardware and Software Details

Under the hood, the NovaFlip 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset. MediaTek, a major global semiconductor company, designed this specific processor to handle the dual-display requirements of foldable phones efficiently. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It runs on Android 15 with the NxtQuantum OS skin. NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, founded by Madhav Sheth, developed this operating system with a focus on privacy and clean user interface. The software includes a hall sensor-driven UI that recognizes when the phone is flipped open or closed, adjusting the display content accordingly.

Camera and Battery Life

For photography, the device carries a 50MP main rear camera. On the front, there is a 32MP camera equipped with autofocus, which is rare for smartphones in this price bracket. This setup allows for high-quality selfies and video calls even in varied lighting.

The 4,325mAh battery provides up to 310 hours of standby time on a 5G network. Users can charge the device using the 33W fast charger included in the box. The charging system follows PD3.0 and PPS standards via a USB Type-C port, ensuring compatibility with various power delivery accessories.

Connectivity and Availability

The NovaFlip 5G supports dual SIM cards with 5G connectivity on both slots. Other hardware features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC for digital payments, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone, stated that the NovaFlip 5G aims to remove the price barrier that has kept flip phones as aspirational luxury items. The phone will be available starting May 8, 2026, at 12 PM on Flipkart. The retail package is comprehensive, including the phone, a 33W charger, a cable, and a protective case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the price of the Ai+ NovaFlip 5G in India?

A. The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 as part of a special launch offer on Flipkart.

Q. Does the NovaFlip 5G support 5G networks?

A. Yes, it supports dual SIM 5G (5G+5G) and is compatible with Indian 5G bands.

Q. What processor does the NovaFlip 5G use?

A. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, which is optimized for foldable devices.

Q. What is the battery capacity and charging speed?

A. It has a 4,325mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging through a USB Type-C port.

Q. Where can I buy the Ai+ NovaFlip 5G?

A. The device is available exclusively through Flipkart, with sales starting on May 8, 2026.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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