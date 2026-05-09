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Fossil Launches Star Wars Mandalorian Limited Edition Watch Collection in India

Fossil launches limited-edition Star Wars Mandalorian watches in India for ₹24,495, featuring Grogu and Din Djarin designs ahead of the 2026 film release.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Fossil Launches Star Wars Mandalorian Limited

Fossil has just dropped a limited-edition Mandalorian watch collection in India. The timing is no accident. Fans are already looking ahead to the new Mandalorian and Grogu movie coming in 2026. There are two models here, each built around the show’s main characters—Din Djarin and Grogu. You can pick one up at Fossil stores or order online for ₹24,495.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Fossil launched two Star Wars themed watches in India on May 4.
  • The Everett Mandalorian and Neutra Grogu models both retail for ₹24,495.
  • Each watch comes in a custom box that plays character-specific audio clips.
  • The collection includes certificates of authenticity and limited-edition numbering.

Fossil Launches Star Wars Mandalorian Limited Edition Watch Collection in India

Design Details of the Everett Mandalorian Watch

The Everett Mandalorian watch comes in at 42MM, with a gunmetal stainless-steel case and bracelet. Fossil says it’s meant to look like Beskar, the tough metal from Mandalorian armor. The dial is layered to look like a chest plate, and you get the Clan Mudhorn emblem right on it.

You get luminous indexes and hands, which Fossil says are inspired by the Razor Crest’s cannons. Flip the watch over and there’s Star Wars art showing the Clan of Two. The box is a bit of a party trick—open it and you’ll hear, “This is the way.”

Features of the Neutra Grogu Watch

The other watch is the 38MM Neutra Grogu. It’s got a silver stainless steel case and a khaki suede strap, meant to look like Grogu’s robe. The green dial shows Grogu using the Force to float a snack. Nice touch.

This one uses disc-style hands and glows in the dark, so you can actually read it at night. The case edges have a texture that’s supposed to remind you of Grogu’s floating pram. Open the box and you’ll hear the Mandalorian say, “Spit that out,” then Grogu laughs. It’s a bit silly, but fans will probably love it.

Availability and Collector Features

Fossil says these are for Indian Star Wars fans who care about collecting. Each watch gets its own number, so yours is unique. That’s the idea, anyway.

You also get a Mandalorian lapel pin and a certificate of authenticity in the box. Sales start today, both online and at select Fossil stores across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the price of the Fossil Mandalorian watches in India?

Both the Everett Mandalorian and the Neutra Grogu watches cost ₹24,495 each.

Q. Where can I buy the Star Wars Fossil collection?

The collection is available on Fossil.in and at select Fossil retail stores in India starting May 4, 2026.

Q. Do these watches have smart features?

No, these are traditional analog watches. The Everett model uses a sub-second three-hand movement, while the Neutra model uses unique disc hands.

Q. Are these watches limited in number?

A. Yes, each timepiece is individually numbered and sold as a limited-edition collector’s item.

Q. What extra items come with the watch?

A. Each watch comes in a sound-enabled display box with a character lapel pin and a certificate of authenticity.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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