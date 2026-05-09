BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX271QZ 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor in India

BenQ India just added the MOBIUZ EX271QZ to its lineup on May 4, 2026. It’s a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate and a third-gen QD-OLED panel. The price? ₹84,998. This one’s aimed at PC and console gamers who want fast action and sharp, accurate colors. If you care about both speed and visuals, it’s worth a look.

Key takeaways

Price is ₹84,998. You can find it at most big online and retail stores in India.

You get a 500Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. That means almost no motion blur, even in fast-paced games.

The 3rd Gen QD-OLED panel covers 99% of DCI-P3 colors and hits 1000 nits peak brightness. So, colors pop and highlights stand out.

There are special color modes too. Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Realistic profiles match the look of different games. Handy if you care about how your games are supposed to look.

Worried about burn-in? The monitor uses graphene thermal film and pixel shift tech to help prevent it.

Visual storytelling meets high performance

Most gaming monitors just focus on speed. This one tries to show games the way developers want you to see them. Rajeev Singh from BenQ India says it’s about depth and realism. Instead of generic color presets, BenQ added Game Art Color Profiles. So you get modes for Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and other styles. It’s a small thing, but if you care about visuals, it matters.

There’s also something called Spectral Color Refinement. Instead of tweaking just a few colors, it looks at the whole spectrum. That helps keep skin tones and highlights looking right. If you play a lot of dark games, the High Pixel Contrast system tweaks contrast on the fly so you can actually see what’s in the shadows.

Motion clarity and hardware integration

If you play competitively, the 500Hz refresh rate means sharp motion and better tracking when things get hectic. The QD-OLED panel also supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, so you get deep blacks and high contrast. Blacks are actually black, not just dark gray.

The stand works with soundbars, so your desk stays tidy. For connections, you get HDMI 2.1 with eARC. That means you can run lossless audio like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X to your speakers. For reliability, there’s a cooling system with graphene thermal film and an automatic Pixel Refresh system to keep the panel healthy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the refresh rate of the BenQ EX271QZ?

A. The monitor features a 500Hz refresh rate, providing extremely smooth motion for competitive gaming.

Q. How much does the BenQ MOBIUZ EX271QZ cost in India?

A. The MRP for the monitor in India is ₹84,998.

Q. What type of panel does this monitor use?

A. It uses a 27-inch 3rd Gen QD-OLED panel with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution.

Q. Does the EX271QZ have burn-in protection?

A. Yes, it includes a suite of protection features like graphene thermal film, pixel shift, and logo dimming to preserve the panel.

Q. What audio features are supported?

A. The monitor supports HDMI 2.1 with eARC for lossless audio passthrough to external systems like Dolby Atmos.