Fitbit app officially becomes Google Health app with new Gemini AI coach

Google is turning the Fitbit app into the Google Health app. This is a big change in how Google handles wellness. From May 19, 2026, your Fitbit app will update itself to the new Google Health look. No action needed on your part. The main new thing is the Google Health Coach. It’s powered by Gemini AI and gives you advice on fitness, sleep, and nutrition. This isn’t just about counting steps anymore. The app now tries to fit your routine, your goals, and even the weather where you live. It’s more hands-on and personal than before.

Key Takeaways

Official Rebrand: The Fitbit app is now the Google Health app, serving as a central hub for all health, fitness, and medical records.

The Fitbit app is now the Google Health app, serving as a central hub for all health, fitness, and medical records. Gemini AI Integration: Google Health Coach uses Gemini AI to provide natural language coaching and personalized wellness advice 24/7.

Google Health Coach uses Gemini AI to provide natural language coaching and personalized wellness advice 24/7. Four-Tab Layout: The redesigned interface features four primary sections: Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health.

The redesigned interface features four primary sections: Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health. India Pricing: Google Health Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year in India, replacing the Fitbit Premium subscription.

Google Health Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year in India, replacing the Fitbit Premium subscription. Better Data Sync: The app now supports data integration from Health Connect and Apple Health, ending the previous Fitbit-only silo.

Personal coaching with Google Health Coach

The big new feature here is Google Health Coach. It’s built with Gemini. Think of it as your own fitness trainer and sleep expert in your pocket. When you set it up, you’ll tell it about your daily routine, what gym equipment you have, any injuries, and your goals. The coach then puts together a weekly plan for you. It changes things up based on how you’re doing and how ready you feel.

You talk to the coach like you would to a person. Ask for a workout that’s easy on your knees. Or ask why your sleep was off after a long flight. You can even snap a photo of your meal to log it, or take a picture of a gym whiteboard to save a complicated workout. The coach handles images too, which is handy.

Improved tracking and interface

The app now has four main tabs. It’s simpler. The Today tab shows your daily progress and gives you tips from the AI coach. The Fitness tab drops the old daily goals. Now you get a weekly cardio target instead. If you miss a day, you can catch up later in the week. That feels more realistic to me.

Sleep tracking has received a 15% accuracy boost thanks to a new machine learning model. It now detects naps and sleep stage transitions with higher precision. Under the Health tab, you can view vitals like heart rate, SpO2, and breathing rate. Users in certain regions can also sync medical records to see lab results and medications in one place.

Subscription and availability

Everyone should get the Google Health app by May 26, 2026. Basic tracking stays free. If you want the advanced AI features, you’ll need Google Health Premium. In India, that’s Rs 99 a month. If you already pay for Google AI Pro or AI Ultra, you get Health Premium included.

Google says your health and wellness data in the app won’t be used for Google Ads. Your medical and fitness info stays private and under your control. That’s what they promise, at least.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What happens to my old Fitbit data?

A. All your historical data, including steps, sleep history, and paired devices, will automatically transfer to the Google Health app when it updates.

Q. Do I need a new watch to use the Google Health app?

A. No, the app works with existing Fitbit trackers and Pixel Watch models. Google plans to add support for other wearable devices in the future.

Q. How is Google Health Coach different from a standard fitness app?

A. Unlike standard apps with fixed plans, the Gemini-powered coach uses your real-time data and personal conversations to modify your schedule and provide specific answers to your health questions.

Q. Can I still use the Fitbit app if I don’t want to update?

A. The transition is mandatory. Google will pause social features on the old Fitbit app starting May 12, 2026, to prepare for the full switch.