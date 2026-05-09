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Voltas launches Vertis AI split AC series to manage home cooling and power bills

Voltas introduces Vertis AI Split AC series with AI Adaptive Cooling, Energy Manager, and Geofencing to help Indian homes optimize summer cooling and energy costs.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Voltas launches Vertis AI split AC series to manage home cooling and power bills

As summer temperatures begin to climb across India, Voltas Limited, a Tata Enterprise, has expanded its residential cooling lineup with the new Vertis AI Split Air Conditioner Series. This latest range focuses on the specific needs of modern Indian households by combining intelligent climate control with tools to manage rising electricity expenses. The standout feature of this series is its ability to use artificial intelligence to adjust cooling intensity based on the surrounding environment, which helps prevent the room from becoming uncomfortably cold while keeping performance consistent.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • AI Adaptive Cooling: Automatically modifies cooling levels based on room conditions to maintain a balanced temperature.
  • Energy Management: The Voltas Intelligence App allows users to set monthly electricity consumption targets for the unit.
  • Geofencing Technology: Detects when a user is near home to pre-cool the room or reduces power when the space is empty.
  • Pricing and Range: Models are available in 1-ton and 1.5-ton capacities with 3-star and 5-star energy ratings, starting at Rs 57,990.
  • High-Temperature Performance: Designed to provide effective cooling even when outdoor temperatures reach 52°C.

Voltas launches Vertis AI split AC

Intelligent features for energy savings

Voltas is addressing the common concern of high utility bills through the AI Energy Manager. By connecting the AC to the Voltas Intelligence App, residents can input a specific budget for their monthly electricity usage. The system then monitors power consumption in real time and adjusts the compressor and fan operations to stay within that financial limit.

The inclusion of Geofencing adds another layer of convenience. This location-based tool uses the GPS on a user’s smartphone to create a virtual boundary around the home. When the user enters this 5 km radius, the AC can trigger itself to start cooling so the room is comfortable upon arrival. Conversely, it can switch to a low-power mode or turn off if it senses the home is unoccupied, reducing wasted energy.

Technical specifications and hardware

The Vertis AI Zest Gold models utilize copper condenser coils for better durability and heat exchange. For maintenance, the units feature Ice Wash technology and a filter clean indicator to help users keep the system running at peak performance. To ensure the air reaches every corner of the room, the series employs a 4-way air swing mechanism.

Pricing and availability in India

The new series is now available through Voltas authorized dealers, large retail stores, and major electronics outlets nationwide.

The Voltas Vertis AI Zest Gold series is available through major retail chains and online platforms across India. The 1 ton 3-star (123INV) model carries an MRP of Rs 57,990, while the 1 ton 5-star (125INV) variant is priced at Rs 64,990. For larger rooms, the 1.5 ton 3-star (183INV) model has an MRP of Rs 66,990, and the premium 1.5 ton 5-star (185INV) version is listed at Rs 77,990. Voltas offers a comprehensive one-year product warranty alongside a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is AI Adaptive Cooling in Voltas ACs?

A. It is a system that senses the environmental conditions of the room and automatically changes the cooling intensity. This ensures the room stays at a comfortable temperature without the user having to manually adjust the remote constantly.

Q. How does the AI Energy Manager help save money?

A. Users can set a monthly electricity bill target in the Voltas Intelligence App. The AC then tracks its own power usage and regulates its performance to help the household stay within that target.

Q. Can I control the Vertis AI AC from outside my home?

A. Yes, the series is compatible with the Voltas Intelligence App, which allows for remote operation and monitoring of the unit through a smartphone.

Q. Does the AC work during extreme Indian summers?

A. The Vertis AI series is engineered for high ambient cooling, meaning it can continue to operate effectively even when outdoor temperatures hit 52°C.

Q. What is the benefit of the Geofencing feature?

A. Geofencing uses your phone’s location to turn the AC on when you are approaching home or off when you leave, ensuring you never walk into a hot room or leave the AC running in an empty house.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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