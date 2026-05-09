News

Sennheiser is slashing prices on its audio gear for the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Save up to 42% on Sennheiser headphones, soundbars, and microphones in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. The MOMENTUM 4 and AMBEO Mini are among the best deals.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Sennheiser is slashing prices on its audio gear for the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Starting May 8, Sennheiser is rolling out big discounts in India. You can save up to 42% on wireless headphones, studio gear, and home cinema systems. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, plus extra instant discounts if you use certain bank cards. Not bad if you’ve been waiting to upgrade.

Contents

Key takeaways from the sale

  • You can save up to 42% on select premium audio gear.
  • The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless drops to ₹21,990.
  • Profile Wireless mic sets start at ₹12,990.
  • The AMBEO Soundbar Mini goes for ₹44,990.
  • No-cost EMI is available for up to 24 months if you use the right bank card.

Sennheiser is slashing prices on its audio gear

Premium wireless and audiophile headphones

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is the main draw here at ₹21,990. You get 42mm drivers and up to 60 hours of battery life. There’s adaptive noise cancellation, plus a transparency mode if you want to hear what’s going on around you without taking them off.

If you want studio-level sound, the HD 490 PRO Plus is ₹28,990. It’s open-back, so you get a wide soundstage and accurate bass, which is handy for mixing. Prefer something closed-back and portable? The HDB 630 is ₹44,990 and includes a BTD 700 Bluetooth dongle for high-res wireless audio.

Solutions for content creators

Sennheiser is going after creators in India with its Profile series. The Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set is ₹19,990 and packs two clip-on mics, a 2.4 GHz receiver, and a charging bar that doubles as a handheld mic. Each mic has 16 GB of storage for backup and supports 32-bit float audio, so you don’t have to worry about clipping.

If you’re working solo, the Profile Wireless 1-Channel Set is ₹12,990. For podcasting or streaming, the Profile USB Microphone is ₹7,490. It’s plug-and-play with USB-C and uses a cardioid condenser to pick up your voice and cut out background noise.

The AMBEO Soundbar Mini stands out for home theater fans at ₹44,990. It’s compact but uses virtualization to mimic a 7.1.4 channel setup. You get dual 4-inch subwoofers and support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Apple AirPlay 2. There’s also self-calibration, so it tunes itself to your room’s acoustics. Handy if you don’t want to mess with settings.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the battery life of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless?

A. The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless offers up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge and supports fast charging, providing approximately six hours of power from a 10-minute charge.

Q. Does the Sennheiser Profile Wireless support mobile phones?

A. Yes, the system is compatible with smartphones, cameras, and computers. It includes USB-C and Lightning connectors to fit various devices.

Q. What makes the HD 490 PRO Plus different from standard headphones?

A. The HD 490 PRO Plus is a professional reference headphone with an open-back design. It is calibrated for accuracy and “uncolored” sound, which is essential for studio professionals who need to hear every detail in a recording.

Q. How does the AMBEO Soundbar Mini calibrate itself?

A. The soundbar uses built-in microphones to scan the room. It measures how sound reflects off walls and furniture to create a customized virtual surround sound profile for that specific space.

Voltas launches Vertis AI split AC series to manage home cooling and power bills
Fitbit app officially becomes Google Health app with new Gemini AI coach
Ai+ NovaFlip 5G brings foldable technology to India under 30000 rupees
Fossil Launches Star Wars Mandalorian Limited Edition Watch Collection in India
BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX271QZ 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
Follow:
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
Previous Article Voltas launches Vertis AI split AC series to manage home cooling and power bills Voltas launches Vertis AI split AC series to manage home cooling and power bills
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review: Is It Worth It?

Latest News

Krutrim turns profitable as India AI unicorn shifts
Krutrim turns profitable as India AI unicorn shifts focus to cloud services
By Aditi Sharma
Zebronics launches Juke Bar 9920 soundbar with 900W output and Dolby Atmos
Zebronics launches Juke Bar 9920 soundbar with 900W output and Dolby Atmos
By Shweta Bansal
Finvasia launches jAI voice assistant for personal finance on jUMPP app
Finvasia launches jAI voice assistant for personal finance on jUMPP app
By Mahak Aggarwal
Blunt launches VOLT X 240W USB-C cable with integrated phone stand
Blunt launches VOLT X 240W USB-C cable with integrated phone stand
By Lakshmi Narayanan
OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 10x optical zoom debuts in India
OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 10x optical zoom debuts in India
By Gauri
Ai+ Smartphone launches Nova 2 Ultra campaign with Ishan Kishan
Ai+ Smartphone launches Nova 2 Ultra campaign with Ishan Kishan
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like