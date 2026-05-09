Sennheiser is slashing prices on its audio gear for the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Starting May 8, Sennheiser is rolling out big discounts in India. You can save up to 42% on wireless headphones, studio gear, and home cinema systems. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, plus extra instant discounts if you use certain bank cards. Not bad if you’ve been waiting to upgrade.

Key takeaways from the sale

You can save up to 42% on select premium audio gear.

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless drops to ₹21,990.

Profile Wireless mic sets start at ₹12,990.

The AMBEO Soundbar Mini goes for ₹44,990.

No-cost EMI is available for up to 24 months if you use the right bank card.

Premium wireless and audiophile headphones

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is the main draw here at ₹21,990. You get 42mm drivers and up to 60 hours of battery life. There’s adaptive noise cancellation, plus a transparency mode if you want to hear what’s going on around you without taking them off.

If you want studio-level sound, the HD 490 PRO Plus is ₹28,990. It’s open-back, so you get a wide soundstage and accurate bass, which is handy for mixing. Prefer something closed-back and portable? The HDB 630 is ₹44,990 and includes a BTD 700 Bluetooth dongle for high-res wireless audio.

Solutions for content creators

Sennheiser is going after creators in India with its Profile series. The Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set is ₹19,990 and packs two clip-on mics, a 2.4 GHz receiver, and a charging bar that doubles as a handheld mic. Each mic has 16 GB of storage for backup and supports 32-bit float audio, so you don’t have to worry about clipping.

If you’re working solo, the Profile Wireless 1-Channel Set is ₹12,990. For podcasting or streaming, the Profile USB Microphone is ₹7,490. It’s plug-and-play with USB-C and uses a cardioid condenser to pick up your voice and cut out background noise.

The AMBEO Soundbar Mini stands out for home theater fans at ₹44,990. It’s compact but uses virtualization to mimic a 7.1.4 channel setup. You get dual 4-inch subwoofers and support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Apple AirPlay 2. There’s also self-calibration, so it tunes itself to your room’s acoustics. Handy if you don’t want to mess with settings.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the battery life of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless?

A. The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless offers up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge and supports fast charging, providing approximately six hours of power from a 10-minute charge.

Q. Does the Sennheiser Profile Wireless support mobile phones?

A. Yes, the system is compatible with smartphones, cameras, and computers. It includes USB-C and Lightning connectors to fit various devices.

Q. What makes the HD 490 PRO Plus different from standard headphones?

A. The HD 490 PRO Plus is a professional reference headphone with an open-back design. It is calibrated for accuracy and “uncolored” sound, which is essential for studio professionals who need to hear every detail in a recording.

Q. How does the AMBEO Soundbar Mini calibrate itself?

A. The soundbar uses built-in microphones to scan the room. It measures how sound reflects off walls and furniture to create a customized virtual surround sound profile for that specific space.