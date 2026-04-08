Kia India Hits 1 lakh Paid Renewals for Kia Connect Technology

Kia India achieved a significant accomplishment with the Kia Connect platform by attaining more than 100,000 paid subscription renewals. This figure shows that 30% of customers opted to pay for the service after the complimentary three-year service termination. Kia India stated the figures from New Delhi on 8th April 2026 and noted that customers are shifting their viewpoints on connected features from optional to essential.

Key Takeaways:

Over 1,00,000 car owners paid to renew their Kia Connect services.

The brand sees a retention rate of more than 30% for these subscriptions.

Kia has sold more than 5 lakh connected cars in the Indian market.

The platform offers over 100 features across safety, navigation, and remote control.

Global enrolment for Kia connected services remains high at over 97%.

The journey of Kia India in connected technology started in 2019 with UVO, now rebranded to Kia Connect. Since its inception, the platform has expanded to include smartwatch connectivity, Alexa commands, and the ability to receive over-the-air software updates. This means that users receive new software updates remotely and do not need to visit a service center. Users can also utilize existing technology in their vehicles, such as the Surround View Monitor, to see everything around the vehicle.

The automaker now offers Kia Connect 2.0 and organizes functions into five main categories: navigation, remote access, convenience, vehicle management, and safety. Functionality like the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit and Digital Key streamlines the daily routines of car owners. In addition, the platform offers voice command assists in multiple languages, simplifying the interaction of users in various regions of India with their vehicles.

The one-lakh milestone is proof of our customers’ trust in our system.” Commenting on the positive renewals of subscriptions, Sood stated, “The increase in adoption post the complimentary period illustrates that customers see value, especially with regard to safety and control features.” Sood also mentioned that the company is focused on adding more value to the journey through better digital services.

Kia India also incorporates the platform to promote safe driving. Campaigns like Drive Green and the Kia Inspiring Drive help the brand to engage with its consumers. These programs aim to create a community of drivers who are safe and eco-friendly.

Kia Connect offers three subscription tiers: Standalone, Basic, and Premium. Each tier consists of one, two, or three-year subscriptions with varying access limits.

For the entry level Standalone plan, the cost is INR 1,890 for 1 year. If a customer would like to choose 2 years for this plan, the cost would be INR 2,890 and for 3 years it would be INR 3,890. The Basic tier has more features, and it costs INR 3,590 for 1 year. The 2-year version of the Basic plan costs INR 5,790 and the 3-year subscription is INR 7,990. The Premium plan offers all the services and costs INR 4,690 for 1 year. For 2 years, the Premium plan costs INR 6,890 and for 3 years the price is INR 9,090.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of a Kia Connect subscription in India?

A1: The price starts at INR 1,890 for the one-year Standalone plan. The most expensive option is the three-year Premium plan at INR 9,090.

Q2: How many features does Kia Connect offer?

A2: The platform provides more than 100 features, including remote engine start, climate control, and car tracking.

Q3: Does Kia Connect free for new cars?

A3: Yes, Kia India usually provides a complimentary three-year subscription with the purchase of a new connected car.

Q4: Can I use Alexa with my Kia car?

A4: Yes, Kia Connect supports voice assistant integration with Alexa, allowing you to control certain car functions from your home.