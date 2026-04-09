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Ai+ Smartphone Launches Nova Series and PulseTab in India

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
5 Min Read
Ai+ Smartphone Launches Nova Series and PulseTab in India

Today, Ai+ Smartphones increased its foothold in the Indian market with the introduction of its Nova series of 5G devices, which includes the Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and foldable Nova Flip. Additionally, the Nova series includes Ai+’s inaugural PulseTab. Nova’s ecosystem of products includes audio devices, a smartwatch with a rotating camera, and the Nova series all announced by the CEO Madhav Sheth, on April 9, 2026 in New Delhi. Nova’s ecosystem aims to facilitate a seamless interconnected experience for the user.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Nova 2 starts at ₹8,999 and goes on sale April 14.
  • Nova 2 Ultra uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and starts at ₹14,999.
  • The PulseTab is a 10.95-inch tablet priced at ₹9,999.
  • Nova Flip is a foldable device coming in May for ₹29,999.
  • RotateCam 4G smartwatch allows calls and has a turning camera.

Nova Series Details and Hardware

Buyers can choose from three options in the Nova series. Nova 2 is the most basic option and has a 50MP camera and a 6,000mAh battery. It has a strong battery that lasts all day. It also has 5G support. This model is available in 5 colors: Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black. It has a 6.745-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Nova 2 Ultra is a more advanced choice. It features a Sony IMX752 50MP sensor with optical image stabilization This enables users to capture steady images despite hand movements. It has a 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak luminance of 2,500 nits. This phone also has a cooldown system and custom backlighting that responds to incoming calls. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip.

The Nova Flip features a foldable design, boasting a sizable 6.9 inches for the inner display, while the outer display measures 3.1 inches. Both displays utilize AMOLED technology. The Nova Flip comes in a Glacier White colorway and is powered by a Dimensity 7300 processor. The Flip model operates on Android 15, unlike the other devices in the series that use Android 16. All models utilize NxtQuantum OS, a proprietary software customized for optimal UI/UX. This includes a personalized dashboard for transparency to the user on the consumption of their personal data.

PulseTab and Wearable Devices

Ai+ debuted its tablet with the PulseTab. This tablet has a 10.95-inch fully HD screen with four speakers. This tablet device has 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. This device runs on an 8,000mAh battery and has the capability for SIM car and Wi-Fi use. The device will retail for ₹9,999 on the Indian e-commerce site, Flipkart, starting in May.

The company revealed additional audio products. Priced at ₹1,599, the NovaPod Beats tracks heart rate while exercising. The NovaPods Air, which is available at ₹899, provides 22 hours of music playback. The RotateCam 4G is a smartwatch with calling capabilities that don’t require a connected phone. It has a swivel camera and GPS. The watch is priced at ₹4,999.

Sales and Store Availability

New devices will be purchasable through Flipkart and select retail outlets. Nova 2 will be available for purchasing on April 14 at 12 noon. Nova 2 Ultra will be purchasable on April 17. PulseTab and Nova Flip are expected to be available for purchase starting May. The brand is aiming for an ecosystem of devices that allow for seamless interactions for user convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Nova 2 Ultra in India?

A1: The Nova 2 Ultra starts at ₹14,999 on Flipkart.

Q2: When can I buy the Nova Flip?

A2: The Nova Flip will be available for purchase starting in May 2026 for ₹29,999.

Q3: Does the PulseTab tablet support SIM cards?

A3: Yes, the PulseTab features dual SIM support along with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Q4: What processor does the Nova 2 Ultra use?

A4; It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 4nm processor.

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Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
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With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
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