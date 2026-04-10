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Oppo Find X9 Ultra India Launch Date Confirmed for April 21 – Specs, Price & Features

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
4 Min Read
Oppo Find X9 Ultra India Launch Date Confirmed for April 21 – Specs, Price & Features

As a global consumer electronics company, Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will officially launch in India on April 21. FInd X9 Ultra recently got listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. BIS is the national quality regulating body in India. This model is a premium category offering and is aimed at consumers with high-end photography and battery usage needs.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • Official launch date is April 21, 2026.
  • Features dual 200MP sensors with Hasselblad tuning.
  • Includes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor from Qualcomm.
  • Large 7,050mAh battery with high durability ratings.
  • Memory options go up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Design and Hardware Specifications

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the latest high speed processor designed by American mobile chips designer Qualcomm. The Find X9 Ultra is built with this processor. The phone features an astonishing 32GB of RAM, exceeding most computers. Up to 1TB of storage is available for videos and photos.

The display is an LTPO AMOLED screen measuring 6.82 inches. The screen refreshes at rates of 144Hz for fluid display of motion. At 2K display resolution and with a brightness of 3600 nits, the screen is highly viewable. Direct sunlight is not an issue for this display.

Collaboration with Hasselblad and Camera Specifications

As one of the most prestigious camera manufacturers, Hasselblad partnered with OPPO to develop a customized camera system. The rear camera consists of four individual lenses: a 200MP main and a 200MP periscope lens, coupled with a 50MP periscope with 10x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide lens.

Thanks to quintuple prism construction, the system maintains high image quality while giving the device the capability of 20x zoom. This level of zoom, along with the image quality, allows the device to compete with high-end premium devices, such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Battery and build quality

The device houses a 7,050mAh battery, and for flagship phones this year, this is one of the largest capacities available. For Protection, this phone has an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating. These numbers show that the device is protected against dust and strong water jets. The build is a metal frame and a leather textured back.

FAQs

Q1: When does the Oppo Find X9 Ultra launch in India?

A1: The official launch date for the India market is April 21, 2026.

Q2: What is the battery size of the Find X9 Ultra?

A2: The phone comes with a 7,050mAh battery.

Q3: Does the camera have optical zoom?

A3: Yes, it has two periscope lenses, including one with 10x optical zoom.

Q4: Is the Oppo Find X9 Ultra waterproof?

A4: The device has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for high resistance to water and dust.

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Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
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With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
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