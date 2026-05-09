Royal Enfield is building a Rs 2,200 crore factory in Andhra Pradesh.

Royal Enfield is set to establish a large scale manufacturing plant in Satyavedu, Tirupati district, with an investment of ₹2,200 crore. This project represents the first time the motorcycle manufacturer has moved its primary production expansion outside of Tamil Nadu since it began operations in 1901. The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, cleared the proposal this week to boost the industrial output of the state.

Key Takeaways

Royal Enfield will invest ₹2,200 crore across two distinct phases.

The new facility is located on 267 acres of land in Satyavedu, Tirupati.

The project aims to increase annual production capacity by 9 lakh units.

About 5,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created for the local workforce.

A dedicated vendor park will be built in the first phase to support the supply chain.

The government has earmarked 267 acres for the site, divided between Vanelluru and Rallakuppam villages. This location sits near the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, providing the company with access to existing automotive supply chains while tapping into a new labor market. The facility will serve as the second major manufacturing destination for the brand in India, helping it meets the growing global demand for middleweight motorcycles.

The rollout of the factory will happen in stages. The first phase, which includes the core manufacturing plant and a vendor park, has a completion goal of 2029. The second phase will follow with a target date of 2032. By integrating a vendor park directly into the site, the company intends to build a self-sufficient ecosystem where parts suppliers are located right next to the assembly lines.

Nara Lokesh, the Minister for Education, IT & Electronics, noted that the arrival of such a recognizable brand validates the state’s efforts to improve the speed of doing business. He mentioned that the ancillary industries growing around this project will help the region become a competitive hub for vehicle production. The project is expected to influence the southern region of the state, attracting further investments in mobility and advanced manufacturing.

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors, is known for its long history and focus on the 350cc to 650cc motorcycle segment. By expanding into Andhra Pradesh, the company seeks to maintain its lead in the premium motorcycle market. The increased capacity of 9 lakh units will play a role in the company’s export strategy, as it continues to ship bikes to North America, Europe, and other parts of Asia.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Where is the new Royal Enfield plant located?

A. The plant is being built in Satyavedu mandal, located in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, specifically across Vanelluru and Rallakuppam villages.

Q. How much is Royal Enfield investing in this project?

A. The company has committed to an investment of approximately ₹2,200 crore.

Q. When will the Royal Enfield Andhra Pradesh factory be ready?

A. The first phase of the facility is scheduled for completion by 2029, and the second phase is expected to be finished by 2032.

Q. How many jobs will the new Royal Enfield plant create?

A. The project is expected to generate roughly 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

Q. What is the production capacity of the new facility?

A. The factory is expected to add nearly 9 lakh units to the total manufacturing capacity of the company.