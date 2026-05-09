Samsung brings AI-powered business tools to Indian companies

Samsung wants a bigger slice of the Indian business market. Instead of just selling gadgets, they’re now offering full tech setups that tie hardware and software together. The idea is simple: help Indian companies automate daily work with connected devices and secure data systems. This isn’t just for big corporations, either. Government offices are in the mix too.

Key Takeaways

Samsung isn’t just pushing devices anymore. They’re betting on AI-powered systems that connect everything for businesses.

You can check out these new Business Experience Studios in Gurugram and Mumbai. They show how the tech actually works in real business situations.

These solutions aren’t just for one industry. Retail, banking, healthcare, education, hospitality—they’re all covered.

These Everything gets pulled together—phones, screens, and Samsung’s Knox security—all in one setup.push into the enterprise space comes as Samsung completes 30 years of operations in India. To show how these technologies work, the company opened Business Experience Studios (BES) in Gurugram and Mumbai. These centers act as hubs where corporate clients can test how different devices work together. For example, a retail store owner can see how digital signage connects with inventory systems, or a hospital can test secure patient data management across tablets and monitors.

Puneet Sethi, who heads Samsung’s enterprise business in India, says the goal is to give businesses flexible setups that can keep up with change. Samsung is using what it knows about hardware and software to build systems that help companies handle digital shifts. The main aim? Make things run smoother and use data to serve customers better.

Samsung is going after a few key industries with these tools. For banks and finance, it’s all about keeping data safe with Knox. In schools, they’re offering digital tools to connect classrooms. Hotels and hospitals get systems that handle guest services and patient care using connected devices. It’s pretty targeted.

These Studios aren’t just showrooms. Samsung actually works with partners there to build custom tools for whatever a business needs. The idea is to help companies roll out new tech faster and get more out of what they spend. It also fits with India’s push for digital growth. Samsung’s involved in a bunch of public and private projects across the country.

As India becomes a global center for digital adoption, Samsung plans to continue its growth by building local partnerships. The company is using its SmartThings platform to link various products, from smartphones and wearables to home appliances and network systems. This creates a unified experience where all parts of a business can communicate with each other through a single secure network.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What are Samsung Business Experience Studios?

A. These are specialized centers located in Gurugram and Mumbai where businesses can test Samsung’s connected technology. They show how AI and hardware work together in industries like retail, banking, and healthcare.

Q. How does Samsung secure business data?

A. Samsung uses its Knox security platform to protect information across its enterprise devices. This platform is built into the hardware and software to provide a secure environment for sensitive industries like banking.

Q. Which industries can use these AI solutions?

A. The solutions are designed for a wide range of sectors including retail, banking and finance (BFSI), healthcare, education, hospitality, and government projects.

Q. Does Samsung help companies build custom tools?

A. Yes, the company uses its Business Experience Studios as co-creation hubs. They collaborate with enterprises and partners to design specific technology setups that meet the unique needs of a business.