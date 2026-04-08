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Logitech Launches G PRO X2 Superstrike Gaming Mouse in India

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
5 Min Read
Logitech Launches G PRO X2 Superstrike Gaming Mouse in India

Logitech G has launched its newest premium gaming mouse, the PRO X2 Superstrike, in the Indian market. This mouse features an entirely new haptic inductive trigger system, the first of its kind in the industry, which means instead of mechanical clicks, the housing has been replaced with an electronic trigger which makes the click response faster. As such, the mouse is aimed at professional esports players, where every millisecond counts, so they can gain maximum control and an edge over other players in challenging scenarios.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • The mouse costs INR 23,995 and comes in a Lunar Eclipse color.
  • It uses a haptic inductive trigger system instead of standard microswitches.
  • The HERO 2 sensor provides tracking up to 44,000 DPI.
  • It supports an 8 kHz polling rate for very low latency.
  • The device weighs 65 grams and has a 90-hour battery life.

This new mouse has a trigger system as its main feature. A lot of gaming mice use mechanical switches, which can develop an issue with consistent feedback and switching delays. This model uses copper coils that create an electromagnetic field, which provides a unique way to measure clicks. With this method, travel distance is only 0.6mm (i.e. travel distance is not an issue) and players are free to adjust the position of their click to their desire. This model has 10 different click distance settings and 5 different settings for how quickly the click button is supposed to reset after being pressed.

In order to provide players with some feedback, Logitech used haptic feedback actuators. These are an additional source of vibration that triggers the mouse to vibrate when you click. Logitech provides some optional settings for the strength of the feedback, which can also be controlled via the Logitech software suite. This additional feedback is particularly useful for gamers, as it provides the assurance that their mouse clicks are being registered and that their in-game actions are being performed at the exact intended time.

Performance and Tracking

The HERO 2 sensor in this mouse can track at 44,000 DPI (dots per inch), allowing it to track even the smallest of movements and translate them onto the screen accurately. In terms of quick movements, this sensor can track motions of 888 inches per second and can handle 88G acceleration. This sensor also captures movements every 0.125 milliseconds (8k polling rate), which helps provide a more instantaneous feeling when moving the physical mouse as opposed to moving the cursor on the screen.

This mouse was made in collaboration with professional teams like G2 Esports and NAVI. Professional players assessed whether the reduced click latency improved their performance in-game. Some players even likened the experience to playing with a local host as opposed to having a server.

Design and Battery Life

The mouse weighs 65 grams, making it easy to move quickly across a desk. It uses PTFE feet with curved edges to help it glide on different surfaces without catching. For long gaming sessions, the battery lasts for about 90 hours of constant movement before it needs a charge.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Logitech G PRO X2 Superstrike in India?

A1: The mouse is available for INR 23,995.

Q2: How does the haptic inductive trigger system work?

A2: It uses copper coils and an electromagnetic field instead of mechanical switches to sense clicks, which reduces delay.

Q3: What is the DPI range of this mouse?

A3: The HERO 2 sensor in this mouse supports up to 44,000 DPI for high precision.

Q4: How heavy is the PRO X2 Superstrike?

A5: The mouse has a target weight of 65 grams.

Q5: Does it come with a wire?

A5: It uses wireless technology with an 8 kHz polling rate, though it can be charged via a cable.

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Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
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With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
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