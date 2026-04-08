LPG Shortage? Explore the Best Cooking Appliance Alternatives in India

Due to the current geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, India is experiencing a crisis in the supply of cooking gas. The Strait of Hormuz is a key passage for many LPG shipments to India. As a result of delays in gas shipment deliveries, many Indian households have begun to seek alternatives to cooking gas. This changes the nature of cooking in the home, as it now necessitates the use of electric cooking appliances and systems designed to prepare for recurring fuel shortages.

Key Takeaways:

LPG supply chains are facing delays due to conflict in West Asia.

Electric appliances help reduce the need for gas cylinders.

Infrared and induction cookers work well for daily Indian meals.

Smart cookers from brands like Philips and Wonderchef offer multiple modes.

Samsung convection microwaves provide a safe way to bake and grill.

Multi-Function Appliances with Philips OneChef

Philips is one of the largest electronic brands in India. Their OneChef tells you when to add ingredients during cooking. It has 33 functions such as air frying, steaming, and boiling. It also helps you ditch the gas stove as it is electric. It has been designed in collaboration with Chef Ranveer Brar, an Indian celebrity chef. It is a tool that takes the place of many individual units which is ideal for compact kitchens.

Pigeon Eva Infrared Cooktop for all Utensils

Radiant heat is used by infrared cooktops to heat pots. The Pigeon Eva is not an induction model, so any type of utensil can be used, including conventional clay pots and aluminum pans which are typical in Indian households. With 2000 watts of power and a touch control panel, ease of use and control is provided. The cooktop also has an auto shut off feature for safety in case the cooker becomes too hot.

KENT Diamond Induction Cooktop

The KENT Diamond model uses induction cooking technology and has 8 preset menus for Indian dishes such as roti, curry, and rice. It also has a unique milk boiling feature that prevents milk from spilling. The top surface is made of microcrystalline glass which is easy to wipe. When cooking with gas is not an option, induction cooking is a convenient alternative.

Wonderchef Nutri Pot for Pressure Cooking

The Nutri Pot by Wonderchef is an electric pressure cooker with a 6-liter capacity and integrates 7 devices into one. It can be set to start at a specific time which is convenient for busy families. It also has a gas burner replacement to keep food warm.

Samsung Ceramic Enamel Microwave

Samsung, one of the largest technology companies in the world, has a convection microwave model with a 21-liter capacity. The microwave uses 3 antennas for even heat distribution across the food. The microwave’s interior is made of a ceramic enamel, which is rust and scratch resistant. The microwave can be used for baking and grilling. The microwave also has a child safety lock.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Why is there an LPG crisis in India right now?

A1: Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have delayed ships carrying cooking gas to India, causing a supply shortage.

Q2: Can I use my normal aluminum pans on an induction cooktop?

A2: No, induction cooktops require magnetic utensils. However, you can use aluminum pans on an infrared cooktop like the Pigeon Eva.

Q3: Is electric cooking cheaper than using LPG cylinders?

A3: In many cases, electric cooking can be more cost effective, especially when LPG prices are high or supply is low.

Q4: What is the benefit of a Nutri Pot over a normal pressure cooker?

A4: A Nutri Pot is electric and has automatic timers. It does not need a gas stove and can slow cook or steam food on its own.