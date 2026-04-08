Amazon to End Kindle Store Support for Older E-Book Readers Starting May 2026

Starting May 20, 2026, Amazon will cease essential store functionalities for older Kindle models. This change affects e-readers and tablets manufactured in 2012 or older. Owners of these older models will be unable to purchase, rent, or obtain new books directly from the devices after the cutoff date. The American e-commerce company, Amazon, confirmed this news to encourage customers to switch to new devices.

Key Takeaways:

May 20, 2026, is the last day for store access on old Kindles.

Users can still read books that are already on the device.

Resetting an old Kindle after May 20 will prevent you from logging in again.

Amazon offers a 20 percent discount and a 20-dollar credit to help people upgrade

Amazon informs users that Kindle Store services will be suspended for devices over 14 years old. This affects the original Kindle from 2007, featuring a physical keyboard and a scroll wheel. While these devices are able to sustain physical damage, the underlying software is outdated for present security standards for the store.

The books in your library are safe and will not be deleted. You can simply continue to use the Kindle and read any books that were previously downloaded. Since you will not be able to access the store directly from the Kindle to purchase new books, you will need to get books from the Kindle mobile app, a web browser, or a newer Kindle.

Impacted Devices

The list of defective devices includes some of the oldest hardware available. Beginning with the first Kindle released in 2007 and also including the Kindle DX and DX Graphite. Other popular devices such as the Kindle Keyboard released in 2010 and then the Kindle Touch released in 2011 also make the list. The oldest e-reader on the list that is losing store support is the first Kindle Paperwhite released in 2012.

Changes also affect the old Kindle Fire tablets. The first and second generations, as well as Fire HD 7 and 8.9 models will also lose store access. Even though customers cannot purchase books using these devices, other apps will continue to function as they currently do.

Upgrades are offered to device owners

Amazon is emailing customers who still own these devices. To make the device change easier, the company provides a means to obtain a newer device. Owners benefit from a 20 percent discount from the new Kindle device. After the upgrade, Amazon gives a twenty dollar credit for ebooks to the user account. This credit will expire on June 20, 2026.

Should you choose to upgrade, Amazon will migrate your library. All books you purchased will be in your cloud, available for download. This applies to old books as well. All you have to do is log into your account on the new Kindle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Can I still read my old books on my 2010 Kindle?

A1: Yes, any book already downloaded to your device stays there and remains readable after the May deadline.

Q2: What happens if I factory reset my old Kindle?

A2: If you reset your device after May 20, 2026, you will not be able to register it again. It is best to avoid resetting old hardware if you want to keep your library on it.

Q3: How do I know if my Kindle is affected?

A3: Amazon is sending emails to owners of old devices. Generally, any Kindle or Fire tablet released in 2012 or earlier is on the list.

Q4: Can I still buy books on my phone and send them to the old Kindle?

A4: No, the ability to download new books to these devices will stop. You can buy books on your phone, but you must read them on the phone app or a newer Kindle.