Spotify Adds AI Podcast Playlists Via Text Prompts

Spotify is an audio streaming service that delivers music and podcasts to millions of users. The company has started allowing its Premium subscribers to make podcast playlists based off of text descriptions. This comes after a similar tool for music that entered beta testing in late 2025. This feature aids users in finding particular categories of shows rather than having to sift through countless individual episodes.

Key Takeaways:

Premium users can generate podcast lists with text prompts.

The tool provides AI summaries for each episode in the list.

Playlists can be set to update on a daily or weekly schedule.

The feature is currently in a beta phase and supports English.

Functionality of the New Podcast Tool

The new tool can be located by navigating to the “Create” button on the main screen of the Spotify app. Then select “Prompted Playlist”. A text box will prompt you to enter your desired theme. A user from India may enter “episodes about cricket history” or “meditation guides for stress”.

The subsequent episode recommendations will align with the user-defined theme. Each selection is accompanied by an AI-generated description of the episode. These descriptions aid users in making an informed choice on an episode based on the AI-generated description as opposed to the episode title.

Managing AI playlists

Users have different options for modifying playlists after they have been created. Users have the option to add more episodes to the playlists or remove episodes that do not seem interesting. Also, Spotify gives you the option to select how frequently playlists are updated. Users can set the playlist to update daily, or on certain days of the week. Finally, for users that prefer to keep the playlist as is, update options can be turned off completely.

The tool is still in a testing phase, or beta phase, and is currently offered only in English. During this phase, Spotify is testing how users interact with the tool, before rolling it out to a wider audience. The tool enables users to more efficiently search through podcast episodes, which are digital audio files that cover a wide variety of topics, and not use the manual browsing options.

Spotify gives users the ability to stream millions of songs as well as audio content created by people around the world. The company was founded in Sweden and is now considered one of the leaders in the audio market in India. The company aims to assist clients in discovering new content based on previous listening habits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Who can use the prompted podcast playlist feature?

A1: This feature is available to Spotify Premium subscribers in specific countries during the beta test.

Q2: Can I change the episodes the AI picks for me?

A2: Yes, you can manually edit the playlist by adding or removing episodes after the AI creates it.

Q3: Does the feature work in languages other than English?

A3: Currently, the prompted playlist tool only supports English prompts during its beta phase.

Q4: How do I find the prompted playlist option in the app?

A4: Tap the Create button in the Spotify app and select Prompted Playlist from the menu.