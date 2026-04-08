Infinix Set to Launch Note 60 Pro in India on April 13

Infinix is launching its first smartphone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in India. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor in the upcoming NOTE 60 Pro is designed to provide efficiency for everyday activities and gaming. The transition to Qualcomm from the company’s in-house designed processors aims to enhance user experience for gaming and multitasking. The smartphone is a notable departure for Infinix and emphasizes the company’s developing relationship with Qualcomm.

Key Takeaways:

Infinix NOTE 60 Pro features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

The device includes a dedicated One-Tap AI button for quick tasks.

A special Call of Duty Mobile edition supports steady 120 FPS gameplay.

Audio is tuned by JBL for better sound quality.

The phone uses a 4nm chip with speeds reaching 2.7GHz.

Device hardware and gaming capabilities

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor powers the NOTE 60 Pro. Constructed using 4nm technology, this processor can manage heavy tasks while remaining thermally stable. The device possesses an AnTuTu score of over 1 million, meaning the device can manage heavy levels of multitasking without lag. Infinix collaborated with Qualcomm, a dominant player in mobile computing, to customize the gaming software to Indian market gamers.

The phone’s primary selling point is mobile gaming. Infinix is developing a limited-edition model for Call of Duty Mobile, which is an action game with millions of players. This model features a unique display design with the Ghost character and M logo. Additionally, the phone has a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing for very fluid movement. To combat overheating, the phone has a built-in cooling system, which maintains peak performance during extended gaming sessions.

Audio Quality and AI Functionality

The One-Tap AI button is designed to assist users with everyday tasks. This button utilizes the Snapdragon chip to enhance the speed and functionality of the device. JBL has customized the speakers to improve sound quality as well. This feature is great for gaming as well as watching videos on the phone.

An Active-Matrix Display is another feature of the NOTE 60 Pro. The display has a pixelated style of presentation to highlight individual elements in a game. Infinix’s Miraj Gupta states that the company is progressing with this model to fulfill the current expectations of Indian consumers. Qualcomm India’s Saurabh Arora stated that the chip has the capability to support constant frame rates and optimize application usage. The NOTE 60 Pro represents a change in the company’s approach to phone manufacturing, especially regarding power and durability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the processor in Infinix NOTE 60 Pro?

A1: The phone uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which is the first time Infinix has used a Snapdragon chip in this series.

Q2: Does it support 120 FPS in Call of Duty Mobile?

A2: Yes, the NOTE 60 Pro is certified to support 120 FPS for stable and fluid gameplay in Call of Duty Mobile.

Q3: What is the AnTuTu score of the NOTE 60 Pro?

A3: The device reaches an AnTuTu score of over 1 million, indicating strong performance for its class.

Q4: Does the phone have special AI features?

A4: The device includes a One-Tap AI button designed to make the phone more intuitive and faster during daily use.