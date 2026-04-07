OnePlus Nord 6 Launched in India with 165Hz Display and Snapdragon Chip

Today, OnePlus launched the Nord 6 in India. This smartphone competes with flagship models, offering high performance at a competitive price point. The Nord 6 is a successor to the Nord 5 and has a number of features in common with the OnePlus Turbo 6 available in China. It has a large battery and high refresh rate display. The starting price is set at Rs 38,999.

Key Takeaways

Prices start at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.

The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

It features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Includes a massive 9,000mAh battery with 27W reverse wired charging support.

Sales start on April 9 at 12 PM IST via official channels.

Specifications and Performance

The Nord 6 has a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This means that animations and scrolling will look smoother. In high brightness mode the display hits 1800 nits, and at peak brightness 3600 nits. Other devices that have the same rate technology include the pricier OnePlus 15.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor by Qualcomm is used in OnePlus. This mobile processor is used in flagship phones, and is paired with the Adreno 835 GPU. There is a RAM option of either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X. All variants have 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The company claimed that this hardware setup has a performance increase of 64% in comparison to its predecessor.

Camera and Gaming Features

The Nord 6 smartphone launches with a 50 MP Sony LYTIA main sensor as the frontrunner in the 50 MP sensor space. It gets the job done in almost all lighting conditions. There’s an 8 MP ultra-wide camera for greater landscape shots and the 32 MP front camera unit replaces the older 16 MP unit for better quality selfies.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Nord 6 features built-in six-axis gyroscopes and Touch Reflex chips for control and speed enhancement during gameplay. It also features G2 Wi-Fi chips for better internet stability and offers spatial audio booster support for improved audio experience while gaming.

Battery and Protection

Battery capacity at 9,000 mAh is higher than offers available in other current available phones; in addition to this, the Nord 6 also offers 27W reverse wired charging and can be used as a power bank to charge other small devices.

The Nord 6 also offers protection against dust and water with IP66 and IP68 as well as IP69/69K certifications, which means the phone can withstand splashes and short periods of water immersion as well as protection against dust invasions. The phone comes in Quick Silver, Pitch Black, and Fresh Mint.

Pricing and Availability in India

The 8GB RAM model with 256GB of internal storage goes for Rs 38,999. The 12GB RAM model along with the same 256GB internal storage goes for Rs 41,999. At the time of launch, OnePlus is also offering an additional Rs 3,000 off, which means the sale prices are Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB RAM model. The launch sale will commence on the 9th of April at 12 PM IST.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the OnePlus Nord 6 in India?

A1: The phone starts at Rs 38,999. With launch offers, you can get it for Rs 35,999.

Q2: When does the OnePlus Nord 6 sale start?

A2: The first sale begins on April 9 at 12 PM IST.

Q3: What is the battery size of the Nord 6?

A3: The phone has a 9,000mAh battery, which is very large for a smartphone.

Q4: Does the OnePlus Nord 6 support reverse charging?

A4: Yes, it supports 27W reverse wired charging to charge other devices.