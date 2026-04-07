Google Launches Special Edition Pixel 10a Isai Blue for 10th Anniversary

Google has added a new special edition model called Isai Blue which celebrates 10 years of Google Pixel phones. It has a new deep blue color as a result of the collaboration with Heralbony, a Japanese company supporting artists with disabilities. The model Isai Blue will only be sold in Japan and will contain custom software that will not be available on the Pixel 10a models sold in India or the rest of the world.

Key Takeaways:

New Isai Blue color celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Pixel series.

The phone features exclusive art-themed wallpapers and icons.

Google partnered with Heralbony for the design and software theme.

It is a Japan-exclusive model priced at ¥94,900.

Hardware specs remain the same as the standard 256GB storage model.

The meaning of Isai in Japanese is individuality. This is the first time Google has given a color a Japanese name. This device features a unique deep blue tone. It is different from the usual color options. The blue color is purely for aesthetic purposes as it comes with exactly the same hardware as the other variants. The only difference is the software. This device is powered by a Tensor chip and has 8GB of RAM.

Google has partnered with some artists namely Shigaku Mizukami and Midori Kudo to produce nine unique wallpapers. Their designs help customize the look of the app icons to match the artistic style of the wallpapers. The blue bumper case the users will find in the box was given a color Japanese name as a gift. In addition, there is a sticker pack with designs based on the Pixel branding. The artistic stickers are in line with the Material You System. The Material You System color-customizes the phone menus to match the background image.

In Japan, this device’s price point aligns with the standard price of the 256GB variants. While Indian fans may desire this color, Google has yet to make any color variant announcements for any additional market. The venture with Heralbony seeks to capture various identities through the lens of digital art. The Heralbony collaboration converts the art of people with disabilities into commercially viable objects. By incorporating this art, Google merges hardware and culture.

The handset has a smooth and refined finish on the rear. It is consistent with the design language of other Pixel 10a iterations. The rear of the device prominently features the camera bar, which is an integral design element on the back. The blue bumper case included in the box provides aesthetic and visible color juxtaposition. This special edition demonstrates Google’s efforts to target niche market opportunities for regionally tailored aesthetic offerings.

In Japan directly through the Google Store, Japan-based customers can acquire the device. This is a form of appreciation for the company’s longstanding patrons in this market. For the time being, patrons located in India will only have access to device color offerings such as Charcoal and Porcelain, which comprise the color standard.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Is the Pixel 10a Isai Blue coming to India?

A1: No, Google has launched this specific edition only for the Japanese market to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Pixel brand.

Q2: What does the name Isai mean?

A2: The word Isai translates to individuality in Japanese. It is the first time a Pixel color has been named in the Japanese language.

Q3: What are the extra items in the box?

A3: The Isai Blue edition includes a matching blue bumper case and a sticker pack featuring artistic motifs and letters inspired by Google Pixel.