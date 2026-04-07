Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Faces Delay Due to Technical Issues

Apple is experiencing engineering issues while working on its initial prototype for the folding phone. Nikkei Asia cites Apple’s engineering issues as potential delays for the production and shipment of the folding phone. During the testing phase, Apple engineers encountered issues greater than expected. This may cause several months of delays for the first shipments.

Key Takeaways:

Engineering tests for the foldable iPhone show more problems than expected.

Mass production and shipping dates could move back by several months.

Apple originally aimed for a launch in the second half of 2026.

Two standard iPhone models with better cameras are still expected on time.

California based tech giant Apple is trying testing production for their foldable device, which is a first for them in the production testing phase. Apple is a company which attempts to smoothen out rollout production. However, one source mentioned that a schedule adjustment was needed. With regards to fixing this issue, the phone cannot proceed to the next stage of production until it is resolved.

The foldable phone craze overall has been a hot topic in the industry for Apple. It’s direct competitors Samsung and Google have multiple versions of the same device and sell them in India. Apple is known to hold off until the best version of the technology being created is the best version created. Because of this, it is assumed that the most recent issues are related to the foldable display, and hinge mechanism. This is all true based on the reports coming out.

Impact on the 2026 Launch Schedule

Plans included the foldable model with two other flagship models for the end of 2026. Prior to the recent reports, the standard models were announced to come with improved specifications, such as larger screens and even more advanced camera technology. While the foldable variant will be delayed, the 2026 standard models will be released as scheduled.

With the near certainty of a delay exceeding several months, Apple will almost certainly miss the festive sales in the Indian market, when consumer electronics sales peak and significant discounts are offered, as these sales are likely to occur in 2026 (late device launches will have 2027 as the target sales date).

Engineering Challenges of Folding Screens

The complexity of components required to create a foldable device are high. The screen, for example, needs to be able to fold more than 1000 times without developing a crease or detrimental visibility effects (such as wrinkles) on the screen. Some sources reveal that the hardware components in the current ongoing testing are being “abused” or pushed to their operational boundaries. Apple aims to be the first brand to not experience the screen issues that other foldable competitors have.

Nikkei Asia reports that Apple is willing to prioritize the technical requirements and wait for their resources to be completed, signifying that Apple will remain silent until the technical problems have been resolved.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the foldable iPhone coming out?

A1: The device was expected in the second half of 2026, but recent reports suggest it could be delayed by several months.

Q2: Why is Apple delaying the folding iPhone?

A2: Engineering tests have shown more issues than the company expected during the early production phase.

Q3: Will Apple launch other iPhones in 2026?

A3: Yes, Apple still plans to release two non-folding iPhones with better cameras and larger screens in late 2026.