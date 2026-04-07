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Hiffin Launches Small HF-150W RGB LED Light for Indian Creators

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Hiffin Launches Small HF-150W RGB LED Light for Indian Creators

Hiffin has today launched the HF-150W RGB LED light, claiming it to be the smallest 150W light for creators in India, which was recently announced in New Delhi. this product has been designed for Photographers and Videographers requiring high power and light. Offering 18,300 lumens brightness, it can be held in the palm of your hand, all making it convenient for indoor studio work as well as outdoor shoots.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • Output of 150W with 18,300 lumens brightness.
  • Color ranges from 2700K to 6500K with full RGB support.
  • CRI 95+ for accurate color reproduction.
  • Priced at Rs 13,999 for a limited time.
  • One-year warranty included.

Hiffin is a company based in India that manufactures accessories for cameras. Their latest product, model HF-150W, is versatile and can be used for interviews, product photography, and YouTube videos. Customers can modify the lights between warm and cool with the 2700K to 6500K bi-color adjustment. Customers can set a scene’s mood with the RGB mode which includes millions of color options. With a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 95+, light skin tones and product colors will appear naturally on camera.

The main selling point for this light is its size. Studio lights that have 150W power usually tend to be big and bulky. Hiffin has made their version palm-sized which can be easily transported in a small bag. It is designed with a built-in fan to keep the light cool even during long hours of filming. The light can be set to any level of brightness between 0 and 100 with the simple control dial that allows for dimming up to 1%.

Vikas Sehgal (Managing Director at Hiffin) commented that the aim of the product is to strike the right balance between being powerful and uncomplicated for the user. Video content is created on the go for many users, and they need equipment that is compact. For those who are stepping up from just using simple ring lights, this light is more professional.

The HF-150W RGB LED light has a stated MRP of Rs 14,999, however, Hiffin has a launch offer price of Rs 13,999. This makes it cheaper for many users which want professional studio equipment. It can be ordered from the official website of Hiffin, and it is coupled with a 1 year warranty. This product is suited for all filmmakers, reel creators, and live streamers who need good quality lighting and do not want a large setup.

Frequently Asked Question

Q1: What is the price of the Hiffin HF-150W RGB light in India?

A1: The light is currently available at a launch price of Rs 13,999, which is a discount from the original price of Rs 14,999.

Q2: Does the Hiffin HF-150W have RGB colors?

A2: Yes, it supports full RGB colors along with a bi-color range from 2700K to 6500K.

Q3: Is the Hiffin HF-150W light portable for outdoor shoots?

A3: Yes, it is designed to be the smallest 150W light in its category, making it easy to carry for on-location work.

Q4: What is the brightness of the Hiffin HF-150W?

A4: The light delivers 150W of power with a maximum brightness of 18,300 lumens.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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