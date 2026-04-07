Fujifilm Launches X-T30 III Mirrorless Camera in India at Rs 102999

Fujifilm India has launched its new mirrorless camera model, the X-T30 III, at an event in Gurugram. The camera is designed for photo and video professionals looking for a compact and lightweight camera with advanced features. The company has priced the camera body at Rs 1,02,999, and the bundle with an XC 13-33mm lens kit is priced at Rs 1,19,999. With this launch, the company aims to cater to the increasing number of social media creators and street photographers in India.

Key Takeaways:

Fujifilm X-T30 III body price is Rs 1,02,999.

The device features a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor.

It supports internal 6.2K/30P video recording in 10-bit color.

A new dedicated Film Simulation dial offers 20 different color looks.

The camera uses AI technology for advanced subject tracking.

The X-T30 III is equipped with the X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor. This is an APS-C image sensor and employs a novel color filter array that negates the need for a low pass filter. It is paired with the latest processing chip from the company, the X-Processor 5. This combination of hardware provides a 2x processing improvement over the previous generation. Video creators benefit tremendously as the camera supports 6.2K/30P internal recording. It uses the entire sensor area which is advantageous for cropping videos for various social media. It also supports 4K recording at 60 fps as well as slow motion video recording at 240 fps at Full HD. This suite of features is well suited for video and reel creation.

Enhanced color control and AI autofocus

The new feature on the top of the camera includes the Film Simulation dial. Fujifilm India has brought in 20 new color profiles, including “REALA ACE” and “NOSTALGIC Neg.” This development allows users to modify the styles of their photos on the spot, rather than editing them on their aafter the fact. Three additional slots on the dial are available for users to save custom color adjustments. The autofocus has also advanced to deep learning AI, which means it can also identify and track not just people, but animals, birds, motorcycles, planes, and drones. This aids the user in maintaining sharp focus on the subject, even when the subject moves rapidly across the frame.

Design and flexibility

The compact design keeps the weight down to 378 g (including the battery and memory card). It’s equipped with a 1.62M-dot LCD screen that tilts for easy shooting from extreme high and low positions. The traditional design features a center viewfinder and a small flash which pops-up. The X-T30 III also offers wireless printing functionality via the instax Link series printers. After shooting a photo, users can print it immediately. This camera is available in Black, Silver, and Charcoal Silver.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Fujifilm X-T30 III in India?

A1: The body only price is Rs 1,02,999. The kit with the 13-33mm lens is Rs 1,19,999.

Q2: Does the X-T30 III support 6K video?

A2: Yes, it supports 6.2K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Q3: What subjects can the AI autofocus track?

A3: The AI can track humans, animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones.