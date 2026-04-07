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Volkswagen Starts Production of New Taigun SUV at Pune Plant

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
VW Taigun

Volkswagen India’s Chakan facility in Pune has today started manufacturing the new Taigun. The updated SUV continues the trend of the original version by concentrating on cosmetic changes and features that appeal to the Indian consumer. The company constructs these cars as part of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL). This consortium handles the management and production of both companies in India. This initiative assists the company in producing vehicles in India for both the domestic and export markets.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • Production for the new Taigun is now active at the Pune factory.
  • The vehicle keeps its 5-star safety rating for adult and child protection.
  • Volkswagen has built over 143,000 Taigun units in India since 2021.
  • About 30 percent of the SUVs made in Pune go to international markets.

The latest Taigun has new design elements that increase the visual impact of the vehicle. Based on customer feedback, Volkswagen improved the new variant for everyday usability. As expected, the vehicle offers the strong road feel, comfort, and handling that comes with European quality engineering. Safety continues to be a key focus, and the new Taigun offers excellent crash protection scores, which helps create a strong competitive edge for the brand in the marketplace.

Managing Director and CEO of SAVWIPL, Piyush Arora, stated that the commencement of production indicates the maturity of their factory. He stated that the Pune plant constructs from various Indian components. This enables the firm to make quick adjustments in response to buyer preferences concerning modifications in a vehicle. He added that the Pune location serves as a significant manufacturing base for the export of automobiles, which contributes to the expansion of India as a key center for automotive manufacturing globally.

The Brand Director for Volkswagen India, Nitin Kohli, discussed the contribution of the Taigun to the company. He states that the SUV has been central to their strategy for a long time. The plant in Chakan operates at German quality standards to manufacture these engineered products. The team is excited to begin production for this new version aimed at customers seeking a premium offering. They are confident that this vehicle will further enhance the success of its predecessor.

The Taigun started operations in India in 2021. Its combination of performance, safety, and reliability has meant that over 143, 000 units have been sold. Over 30 percent of these units have been exported, evidence of India’s operational capabilities meeting international demand. With this new production start, the brand aims to provide even more value to SUV customers in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Where does Volkswagen make the new Taigun?

A1: The company produces the SUV at its factory in Chakan, which is located in Pune.

Q2: What is the safety rating for the new Taigun?

A2: The Taigun holds a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants based on previous testing standards.

Q3: How many Taigun cars has Volkswagen made in India?

A3: Since the model launched in 2021, the company has manufactured over 143,000 units at its Indian plant.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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