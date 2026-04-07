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Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Special Edition Goes on Sale in India Today

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
5 Min Read
REDMI Note 15 Special Edition

Xiaomi began its first sale of the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition in India today, April 7, 2026. The new smartphone can be purchased from Flipkart, as well as from the official mi.com site. The device offers an attractive fusion of premium design and an oversized battery within the mid-range segment. The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition operates HyperOS 3, which will be the latest version of the software out of the box. Furthermore, early buyers can avail of bank discounts.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • Prices start at Rs 17,999 after bank offers.
  • It features a 5800mAh battery with 45W charging.
  • The phone has a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display.
  • Buyers get 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches.
  • It comes in three colors including a unique Crimson Reserve leather finish.

Design and Display Details

The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition features a 17.2 cm (6.77-inch) curved AMOLED screen. AMOLED (Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode) is a display technology that offers deep black and high contrast. Combined with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, it provides for smooth user interface (UI) scrolling and 3200 nits’ peak brightness. This enables easy UI interaction even in direct sunlight.

As an international electronics manufacturer, Xiaomi designed this phone to be lightweight and thin, weighing around 178 grams and measuring 7.35 mm in thickness. It is available in three colors: Carbon Black, Frosted White, and Crimson Reserve. The Crimson Reserve variant features a vegan leather back and a gilt border.

Performance and Camera Specifications

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. Snapdragon processors power the majority of Android smartphones, and Qualcomm is the American company that develops and markets these processors. The 4nm designed Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 provides optimal performance for typical day-to-day operations, and even gaming. Additionally, the phone supports a range of 5G bands to optimize Internet connectivity for users in India.

Regarding the photography capabilities of the device, there is a configuration of dual cameras, each with a resolution of 50 megapixels, located at the rear, while the front-facing camera offers 20 megapixels. There are additional features for quick edits such as AI Sky and AI Erase. New features on the HyperOS 3 software include Google Gemini and Circle to Search, where you can conduct searches by drawing a circle around the content you want to search.

Battery performance and robust construction

The device claims to have one of the largest batteries (5800 mAh) in its price category. Supporting 45W turbo charging, the battery can charge at an appreciably fast rate. In addition, notable features include Dolby Atmos and dual-firing speakers.

Using Titan Solid construction, the phone has an IP65/IP66 rating for dust and water exposure, as well as passing military-grade drop tests for falls from 1.7m. The manufacturer promises long-term support, and in addition to the stated 6 years of security updates, the phone comes with an Active device feature.

Pricing and Variant List

The phone comes in three different storage options. The prices mentioned below are the effective prices after using the ICICI Bank offer of Rs 2,000.

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 17,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 19,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 21,999

Users can also choose no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months through ICICI Bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Where can I buy the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition?

A1: You can purchase the phone online through Flipkart and mi.com starting today.

Q2: What is the starting price of the phone in India?

A2: The net price starts at Rs 17,999 after including the bank discount of Rs 2,000.

Q3: Does the phone support 5G networks?

A3: Yes, it supports multiple 5G bands and works with both Jio and Airtel 5G networks in India.

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Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
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With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
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